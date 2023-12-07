Holly Willoughby to be offered 'big money' deal to return as Dancing On Ice co-host

Holly Willoughby is offered 'big money' deal with return to Dancing On Ice. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Former This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby is set to be offered a 'big money' deal to return to Dancing On Ice for its new series which begins next month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The reports come as ITV confirms Stephen Mulhern will take over from Phillip Schofield in fronting the new series. Bosses hope Holly will co-host the programme alongside him.

Producers are said to be "desperate" for the 42-year-old to make a television come back after she quit her role on This Morning after 14 years to focus on herself and her family earlier this year.

Bosses want Holly Willoughby to return to co-host the ITV skating show. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Struggling Holly Willoughby 'at rock bottom' and 'really not good' two months on from ITV This Morning exit

Read More: ITV 'did not cover-up evidence of Phillip Schofield's affair with This Morning runner before star quit,' review finds

The mum-of-three stood down in October after a man was arrested and charged with an alleged plot to murder and kidnap the star which led to her quitting the show.

A TV source told MailOnline: "Dancing On Ice will be presented by Stephen Mulhern and a co-host, but Holly is yet to formally agree.

"Bosses hope that they can convince her to come back to work in the New Year because they feel that the relationship between her and Stephen is exactly what the series needs.

"The situation is extremely sensitive due to everything that Holly has gone through in recent months and the channel is being careful not to put pressure on her decision, although they're hoping that renegotiating her contract will help to close the deal.

"Time is running out now given that photoshoots need to happen plus it won't be long until the show needs to start promoting the new series."