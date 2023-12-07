ITV 'did not cover-up evidence of Phillip Schofield's affair with This Morning runner before star quit,' review finds

7 December 2023, 14:03

Phillip Schofield quit This Morning earlier this year
Phillip Schofield quit This Morning earlier this year. Picture: PA/BBC/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

ITV made 'considerable efforts' to find out the truth about Phillip Schofield's relationship with a This Morning runner but was 'unable to uncover the relevant evidence' until the star admitted the affair.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 61-year-old quit ITV in May this year after admitting a “consensual on-off relationship” that was “unwise,

The review found that the broadcaster made “considerable efforts” to find out the truth about an alleged relationship between Mr Schofield and a runner on This Morning in 2019.

The report added that ITV was “unable to uncover the relevant evidence” until Mr Schofield’s admission in late May 2023 of the affair.

Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield. Picture: BBC/PA

Mr Schofield "reluctantly declined" to take part in an external review into the circumstances surrounding his departure from ITV because of "the risk to his health," an external review into the affair added.

Jane Mulcahy KC said that she has been informed Schofield's mental health has since deteriorated.

Schofield resigned from ITV in May and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to the "unwise but not illegal" relationship with a younger male colleague.

Speaking after he stepped back from This Morning following the affair scandal, Schofield said he has "lost everything" and that he no longer has a career.

Schofield said he is "utterly broken and ashamed" by the affair and his lies but insists he did not groom the younger colleague, who eventually left ITV.

Previously saying that the affair was "unwise but not illegal", Schofield told the BBC that it was "was a grave error", adding: "I shouldn't have done it."

"I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart," he continued.

"I have lost everything...What am I going to do with my days?" he added.

Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield. Picture: Getty

"I see nothing ahead of me but blackness, and sadness, and regret, and remorse, and guilt. I did something very wrong, and then I lied about it consistently."

Adding that he had been suffering with suicidal thoughts, Schofield continued: "Last week, if my daughters hadn't been there, I wouldn't be here."

