Phillip Schofield faces three-month ITV probe into ‘who knew what when’ before winter ruling

Phillip Schofield is pictured during an ITV hosting appearance last year. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Phillip Schofield will reportedly be quizzed about his former relationship during a three-month ITV investigation into 'who knew what and when'.

The former This Morning host exited the show abruptly amid reports of an affair with a younger colleague.

It's thought that Schofield lied to ITV colleagues about the relationship before finally coming clean.

The results of the lengthy probe will be known by winter, according to The Sun on Sunday.

Schofield's former colleagues Holly Willoughby, Eamonn Holmes and Dr Ranj Singh are all set to be interviewed as part of the probe.

Holly Willoughby will reportedly be interviewed as part of the inquiry. Picture: This Morning

A source told the newspaper: “The inquiry will speak to all those involved. It will focus on what happened before and after he was first given work experience on the set of This Morning.

"And it will also seek to establish who knew what and when.

“As well as speaking to current staff it will also invite former employees to come forward with information.”

Ex-colleagues Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary, Eamonn Holmes and Dr Ranj Singh all made public comments in the wake of Schofield's exit.

Schofield also said he was having suicidal thoughts in the wake of his acrimonious exit from This Morning.

He told the BBC: “I don’t have any spirit. My friends tell me, ‘It will get better’. It won’t. Not now. Not this one.

“I am getting by hour by hour. I have got my girls and my friends.

“Last week, if my daughters hadn’t been there then I wouldn’t be here."

Samaritans can be contacted for free on 116 123, emailed at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.