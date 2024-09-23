Home Secretary to announce crackdown on street crime to take back town centres from thugs and thieves

23 September 2024, 23:12 | Updated: 23 September 2024, 23:15

Rising street crime is "corroding the fabric of our communities", Yvette Cooper will warn.
Rising street crime is "corroding the fabric of our communities", Yvette Cooper will warn.

By Emma Soteriou

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is set to announce a crackdown on crime as part of the government's "mission" for safer streets.

Rising street crime is "corroding the fabric of our communities", Ms Cooper will warn on Tuesday.

She will announce plans for the government to introduce new powers to respond to antisocial behaviour, shoplifting and off-road bikes, with more neighbourhood police expected in communities too.

Legislation will also be brought forward next year to introduce "respect orders", which are designed to ban persistent antisocial offenders from town centres, including for issues linked to public drinking and drug use.

Ms Cooper will announce plans for an additional 13,000 police officers and PCSOs along with guaranteed local patrols.

A new standalone offence of assaulting a shopworker will be created too.

The announcement comes on the day a ban on owning zombie-style knives and machetes comes into force.

It follows a four-week amnesty scheme where owners were encouraged to hand the weapons in to police, local authorities or knife crime charities.

Yvette Cooper speaking to members of a youth group during a visit to Spellow Library in Liverpool, which was damaged after about 300 people were involved in riots near a mosque
Yvette Cooper speaking to members of a youth group during a visit to Spellow Library in Liverpool, which was damaged after about 300 people were involved in riots near a mosque.

Speaking at the Labour party conference in Liverpool on Tuesday, Ms Cooper will say: "We know that security is the bedrock on which communities can come together, and on which the opportunities Labour has always fought for are built.

"You don't get social justice if you don't have justice.

"Respect is the very foundation of our democracy.

"Those Labour values are at the heart of all we do.

"And they are at the heart of our mission for safer streets too.

"Starting in towns and cities across the country where rising street crime has driven people from our high streets, corroding the fabric of our communities.

"This Labour Government will bring in new powers on antisocial behaviour, shoplifting and off-road bikes and put neighbourhood police back on the beat.

"And yes, after years of Co-op and Usdaw campaigning, this Labour Government will introduce a new law on assaults on shopworkers, because everyone has the right to work in freedom from fear."

A Metropolitan police officer stands near a police cordon and forensic tent on Paget Terrace, near the scene in Eglinton Road, Woolwich, south-east London, where a teenage boy was stabbed to death on Sunday. Picture date: Monday September 23, 2024.
A Metropolitan police officer stands near a police cordon and forensic tent on Paget Terrace, near the scene in Eglinton Road, Woolwich, south-east London, where a teenage boy was stabbed to death on Sunday. Picture date: Monday September 23, 2024.

It comes after a 15-year-old boy was killed with a "zombie-style" knife just two days before the ban on the weapons was due to come into force.

The Met was called to reports of a disturbance on Eglinton Road, Woolwich, at around 6.30pm on Sunday, with the force arriving to find the schoolboy bleeding out in the street.

The teenage victim, who is yet to be identified, was found with a serious stab wound to his leg.

Witnesses who attempted to save the teenager have since recounted his final words, with the boy pleading: "I'm 15, don't let me die" shortly before succumbing to his injuries.

In an update on Monday afternoon, Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Leary confirmed a murder investigation is "now underway".

He said that "extra-police are working in the area" but admitted "no arrests have been made" in connection with the case.

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

