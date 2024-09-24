Home Secretary tables plans to 'protect shop workers' in street crime crackdown - as she tells police 'we back you'

24 September 2024, 11:22 | Updated: 24 September 2024, 11:46

Home Secretary tables new plans to 'protect shop workers' in street crime crackdown - as she tells police 'we back you'
Home Secretary tables new plans to 'protect shop workers' in street crime crackdown - as she tells police 'we back you'. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced new plans to protect shop workers from assault as part of a crime crackdown on Britain's high streets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking from the Labour Party Conference on Tuesday, the Home Secretary declared "our streets don't belong to the thugs" as she announced it was "time to take them back" and curb anti-social behaviour.

"You don't get social justice unless you have justice," she explained during her speech, outlining Labour's plans for "safer streets" in a bid to half knife crime in the next decade.

It comes as she announced a new standalone offence to curb the growing number of assaults on UK shop workers.

Ms Cooper declared "we will back you" in the wake of widespread UK rioting, emphasising that Labour stands with the police in tackling anti-social behaviour.

Announcing plans for an additional 13,000 police officers and PCSOs along with guaranteed local patrols, Ms Cooper also floated so-called "respect orders" for persistent offenders.

Read more: Keir Starmer to tell Brits there is 'light at the end of this tunnel' as he sets out plans to 'build a new Britain'

Read more: Rachel Reeves accepts donations appear ‘a little bit odd’ - as she admits accepting gifted family holiday to Cornwall

She highlighted that crime is “corroding the fabric of our communities”, the speech coincided with a ban on so-called 'zombie knives' under the newly introduced 'Ronan's Law' - which comes into force today.

The law, named after Ronan Kanda – who was murdered with a ninja sword in Wolverhampton in 2022 – marks a ban on possession of a range of large blades and lethal weapons.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper delivers her speech during the Labour Party Conference, at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Tuesday September 24, 2024.
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper delivers her speech during the Labour Party Conference, at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Tuesday September 24, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The Home Secretary outlined proposals to tackle antisocial behaviour, shoplifting and off-road bikes, highlighting more neighbourhood police in communities as part of her speech.

Speaking from Liverpool, the Home Secretary spoke on the introduction of 'Ronan's Law' which aims a bid to ban "zombie knives" and "ninja swords” on Britain's streets.

“We will back you in your fight to save young lives,” she pledged to officers, outlining plans to cub "dangerous online sales” of bladed weapons - as well as give them greater powers in the wake of recent UK riots.

On Sunday, a 15-year-old boy was killed with a "zombie-style" knife just two days before the ban on the weapons was due to come into force.

The teenage victim, who is yet to be identified, was found with a serious stab wound to his leg.

Minister of State at the Home Office Dame Angela Eagle (centre)MP for Wallasey, listens as Home Secretary Yvette Cooper delivers a speech during the Labour Party Conference, at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Tuesday September 24, 2024.
Minister of State at the Home Office Dame Angela Eagle (centre)MP for Wallasey, listens as Home Secretary Yvette Cooper delivers a speech during the Labour Party Conference, at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Tuesday September 24, 2024. Picture: Alamy

It follows a four-week amnesty scheme where owners were encouraged to hand the weapons in to police, local authorities or knife crime charities.

In her speech on Tuesday, Yvette Cooper labelled the actions of rioters “a total disgrace”.

Legislation will also be brought forward next year to introduce "respect orders", which are designed to ban persistent antisocial offenders from town centres, including for issues linked to public drinking and drug use.

"Don’t tell me that was about protest, don’t tell me that about it was arson, it was racism, it was thuggery, it was crime,” she said.

“That’s not who we are, that’s not what Britain is about," she remarked on the recent UK violence.

Hitting out at the previous Tory government, she highlighted that riots took place “because criminals thought they would get away with it”.

"People stood up for their communities and we put the disorder down," she said.

Cooper says she was "shocked” by the response by those from “political parties on the right” following the violence.

Yvette Cooper speaking to members of a youth group during a visit to Spellow Library in Liverpool, which was damaged after about 300 people were involved in riots near a mosque
Yvette Cooper speaking to members of a youth group during a visit to Spellow Library in Liverpool, which was damaged after about 300 people were involved in riots near a mosque. Picture: Alamy

Instead of support, she said that certain members attempted to “undermine the integrity and authority of police”.

Rwanda proved another sticking point for the Home Secretary, as she hit out at the Conservative's Rwanda plans.

Highlighting Labour's plans to strengthen boarder security, she added the party were taking action and “not just stood on the shoreline shouting at the sea”.

Finishing her speech in Liverpool, Ms Cooper ended with "Let change begin".

It comes ahead of Sir Keir Starmer's keynote speech at the conference on Tuesday.

The Labour leader is expected to tell Brits there is 'light at the end of this tunnel' as he sets out his plans to "build a new Britain".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tropical Weather

Tropical storm hitting Mexico coast with risk of catastrophic flooding

Nicola Bulley died accidentally an inquest found - as partner says she was trying to put a harness on dog

Nicola Bulley's family to 'tell their own story' in new documentary

The sunken superyacht known as theh Bayesian could contain highly-sensitive information

Sunken Bayesian superyacht could contain watertight safes containing sensitive intelligence data

Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, speaking to the United Nations General Assembly

World leaders meet under shadow of wars and global divisions

Female Swiss police officer in uniform with equipment, from behind

Swiss police detain several people over suspected ‘suicide capsule’ death

Rescuers stand on the rubble of a building hit in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

Death toll from two days of Israeli strikes reaches 558, Lebanon says

Heather Knight captain of England

‘I’m truly sorry’: England cricket captain apologises after ‘blackface’ photo emerges

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Summit of the Future

What to know from the UN: Leaders speak of emerging threats as meeting nears

Sharon Graham

Starmer urged to reverse winter fuel payment cuts as Unite general sec slams PM's 'cruel choice' of policy

Boeing 737 airliner of the Jet2 airline at Alicante airport, El Altet.

Plane forced to make emergency landing after passenger drops dead aboard flight to Liverpool

Bodyguards in Germany arrest a man in a white top

German police to increase protection for leading politicians

Israel Palestinians

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least seven

A demonstrator holds up a copy of the Koran

Sweden says Iran behind thousands of texts demanding revenge for Koran burnings

Pat McFadden has denied rumours of a change to pub licences

Pubs won't be forced to shut early, says Pat McFadden as he slaps down rumours of change to licensing rules

Southend on sea, Essex 25th Aug 2024 Essex police use CCTV live facial recognition technology in Southend on Sea over the Bank holiday weekend. Credit: Ian Davidson/Alamy Live News

Police to trial AI in a bid to help solve Britain’s most complex cold cases

Bayesian superyacht builder sack lawyers over legal action against Mike Lynch’s widow

Bayesian superyacht builder sacks lawyers over legal action against Mike Lynch’s widow

Latest News

See more Latest News

APTOPIX Lebanon Israel

Thousands clog highways as Lebanese try to flee out of Israeli firing line

Police were called to a flat in the Mile Cross area of Norwich

Body of teenage murder victim left undiscovered in flat for eight days

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square on September 23

Prince Harry jets to New York without Meghan Markle as judge rules US visa application will stay private
The central business district in Beijing

China cuts rates amid moves to help slowing economy

s

Urgent manhunt launched after woman raped in Asda car park in 4am attack

Sergeant Chris Hook handles confiscated illegally modified ebikes at Bishopsgate Police Station in London.

Seizure of 'death trap' e-bikes capable of hitting '70mph' surge in police crack down

Henry Riley visits the Labour Party conference gift shop

Larry the cat tote bags and ballot box socks: Henry Riley visits the Labour Party conference gift shop
TikTok

TikTok bans Russian state media accounts ahead of US election amid 'covert influence operations'
moke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese city of Baalbeck

Israel hits 'dozens' of Hezbollah targets overnight after deadly day of strikes leaves 492 people dead
Torrential showers set to continue after month's worth of rain in 24 hours leaves homes flooded and cars stranded

Travel chaos hits commuters for second day after flash floods and month's worth of rain falls in 24 hours

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

File photo of Princess Kate with Prince William and Prince George in June

Princess Kate seen in public for the first time since announcing end of cancer treatment

The Princess Royal speaking to Arnhem veteran Geoff Robinson, 99, from Peterborough, during a reception at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein in Oosterbeek, Netherlands

Princess Anne pays tribute to Battle of Arnhem troops on 80th anniversary of famed Second World War operation
Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit