Home Secretary calls for 'urgent investigation' after shock footage emerges of police ramming escaped cow

15 June 2024, 17:12 | Updated: 15 June 2024, 17:19

Police rammed the cow
Police rammed the cow. Picture: Twitter

By Danielle De Wolfe

The Home Secretary has called for an 'full and urgent investigation' after footage surfaced which appears to show a loose cow being rammed by a police car.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In the video, the Surrey Police vehicle, slams into a cow that is standing on a residential street on Thursday night.

The stunned cow gets to its feet again, before being rammed by the police car a second time.

After that it remains on the ground, and officers get out to assess the situation. Officers said later that the cow was injured and being treated.

After the footage surfaced online, James Cleverly said in a post on X: "I can think of no reasonable need for this action.

Warning: Readers may find the footage below disturbing

"I've asked for a full, urgent explanation for this. It appears to be unnecessarily heavy handed."

The person who shared the video on social media said that the incident took place in Feltham, in the west London suburbs, although police said it was in Staines, a few miles to the west.

Bystanders can be heard reacting in shock and horror to the incident.

Surrey Police has issued a statement on the matter following the release of the footage, with the force noting it responded to reports of a loose cow in Staines-upon-Thames at around 8.55pm on Friday evening.

The police note that the "cow was running loose throughout the evening on a number of main roads and during this time, we received numerous calls from the public reporting a car being damaged and it running at members of the public.

Read more: Pensioner urinating on train tracks killed by flying cow launched 100ft into the air by carriage

Read more: Teacher, 61, killed after being charged by cow three times and tossed over a gate in front of horrified family

"Given these reports, officers were extremely concerned about the public’s safety, and over a period of a number of hours tried a number of options to safely capture the cow.

"Unfortunately, these were unsuccessful, and the decision was made to stop it using a police car. This matter has been referred to our Professional Standards Department. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been notified and a voluntary referral will be made in due course."

The cow was eventually moved to a nearby farm during the early hours of June 15, according to the force, assisted by a member of the public.

Following the news, a spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct has now said: “We have been notified by Surrey Police about this incident and that a referral will be made in due course.

"When we receive it we will carry out an assessment to determine what further action is required by us.”

Surrey Police has issued a statement on the matter following the release of the footage, with the force noting it responded to reports of a loose cow in Staines-upon-Thames at around 8.55pm on Friday evening.
Surrey Police has issued a statement on the matter following the release of the footage, with the force noting it responded to reports of a loose cow in Staines-upon-Thames at around 8.55pm on Friday evening. Picture: X

Others who saw the clip online have also condemned the police's actions.

Chris Packham, the wildlife presenter and activist, said: "I don’t know where to start with this.

"But it’s surely illegal and must be investigated and prosecuted. What sort of monster rams a calf? Twice?"

Another person said: "This was totally unnecessary and totally above the force needed relevant to the risk."

The video posted is under 30 seconds long, so may be missing context that informed the officers' actions.

Surrey Police said: "Yesterday evening (14 June), at around 8:55pm, we received reports that a cow was running loose in Staines-upon-Thames. The cow ran onto a number of main roads and caused traffic disruption within the local area. Fortunately, the cow has not caused injuries to anyone.

"Whilst attempting to move the cow to safety, it became increasingly distressed and was injured. The cow is now secure within a park in the local area, and officers are remaining with it while we await the arrival of a vet."

Chief Inspector Adam Tatton said: “We know that this has caused some distress within the local community this evening, and I would like to reassure you that we are doing all we can to identify the owners and ensure the cow is seen as quickly as possible by a vet.

“Our priority when responding to any incident is first and foremost the safety of the public. I would like to thank the community for their understanding this evening, and ask that they stay away from the park while officers are on scene.”

A similar incident took place in 2021, when Thames Valley Police officers rammed and killed a runaway cow in Berkshire.

The force said the cow posed a threat to the public. The incident was referred to the police watchdog, who decided that the officers had no charges to face.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Eight Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza - as Palestinian death toll reaches '37,000'

Eight Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza - as Palestinian death toll reaches '37,000'

Prince Louis steals the show as he dances along to bagpipes at Trooping the Colour

Prince Louis steals the show as he dances along to bagpipes at Trooping the Colour

Coventry's Radford Road, where the schoolboy was killed

Schoolboy killed in hit and run as police urgently look for driver

Police rammed the cow

Shock as police ram escaped cow on the street, as officers say it 'was hurt while being moved to safety'

Exclusive
c

Angela Rayner condemns 'intimidation' of Labour's Rosie Duffield after she cancels hustings amid 'trolling and spite'

Kate and the royals came out on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast

Kate joins King Charles and other royals on Buckingham Palace balcony for RAF flypast after Trooping the Colour

Exclusive
Ben Habib has hit back at suggestions Nigel Farage could join the Conservative party

Reform deputy hits back at suggestion Nigel Farage could join Tories, after leader tells LBC he could lead merged party

Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower in Paris

IOC gives 14 Russians and 11 Belarusians neutral status for Paris Olympics

The ride got stuck upside down

Horrifying moment people get stuck upside down on theme park ride, as dozens have to be rescued

David Cameron and Nigel Farage

David Cameron says Nigel Farage is trying to destroy the Conservative Party through Reform UK

Kevin Campbell has died

Arsenal and Everton footballer Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

Kate, Charlotte, Louis, Charles and Camilla seen at the Trooping the Colour ceremony

Kate seen for first time in public since cancer diagnosis at Trooping the Colour, as King receives salute

Millwall's Matija Sarkic died

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26, as club 'completely devastated'

Muslim pilgrims standing at the top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy

Muslim pilgrims converge at Mount Arafat for worship as Hajj reaches its peak

Bob Bell confronted the robber

'Hero' shop worker jumps in to grab gun-toting robber threatening colleague, as mother-in-law praises 'lovely boy'

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, arrives at Zurich airport in Switzerland

World leaders to meet at Swiss resort on possible Ukraine peace roadmap

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Cameron has warned that Nigel Farage is trying to destroy the Conservative party

General Election LIVE: Cameron warns Farage is 'trying to destroy the Conservatives', as Labour tackles NHS
The coach of one of the boys said he was 'not a monster'

'He's not a monster - he just didn't have the right role models,' claims boxing coach of 12-year-old machete murderer
Wayne Lineker was punched

Wayne Lineker's 'own brand of excess and drunkenness' to blame for attack that saw him knocked out, politician says
Alan Bates, Imelda Staunton and Tracey Emin were given honours in the birthday list

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates knighted in Birthday Honours, as Imelda Staunton and Tracey Emin made dames
x

Domestic abuse cases during Euros ‘could double’ as police seek to understand link between football and violence
Three drones have been seized by Merseyside Police after they were flown over Taylor Swift's concert in Liverpool's Anfield Stadium

Three drones seized after being flown over Taylor Swift's concerts at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium
Alex Jones speaking to the media after arriving at court in Houston, Texas, for a hearing in front of a bankruptcy judge on Friday

Judge rules Alex Jones’ assets to be sold to help pay Sandy Hook debt

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa raises his hands in parliament after being re-elected for a second term

Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as South African president for second term after deal

Co-founder of Ozy Media, Carlos Watson arrives at Brooklyn Federal Court, for an earlier hearing

Google chief gives evidence at fraud trial of Ozy Media founder

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates given knighthood in King’s Birthday Honours

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates knighted in King’s Birthday Honours but says he isn't a 'hero'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment as she returns to public duties
King Charles III, Colonel In Chief, The Household Division, Presents New Colours Windsor Castle

Trooping the Colour: What it is, when it's happening and which royals are attending

Princess Kate returns to public duties for Trooping the Colour

Read it in full: Princess Kate returns to public duties for Trooping the Colour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit