Student not guilty of forcing man to have sex with her after saying she was too lazy to do it

29 September 2022, 19:24 | Updated: 29 September 2022, 19:25

Imogen Broke who is accused of forcing a man to have sex with her
Imogen Broke who is accused of forcing a man to have sex with her. Picture: Solent

By Will Taylor

A 31-year-old student has been cleared after being accused of forcing a man to have sex with her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Imogen Brooke was cleared on her 31st birthday after she said she was "too lazy" to have carried out such an act.

She wept in the dock at Southampton Crown Court and thanked jurors, who took an hour to find her not guilty of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Ms Brooke, who is 24 stone, was described as being "much bigger" than the man who she allegedly pinned him down at her home in Southampton.

Prosecutors had claimed she then engaged in non-consensual sex with the alleged victim, who was left "staring at the wall" after the 15-minute ordeal.

Brooke was accused of being "very drunk" and "horny" when she climbed on top of the man after a date.

Prosecutors had argued that she told him "you may be saying no but your d**k is saying yes" before she rolled off him and went to sleep.

Imogen Brooke (front) arriving at Southampton Crown Court
Imogen Brooke (front) arriving at Southampton Crown Court. Picture: Solent

Read more: Vulnerable woman, 71, murdered at home in Brent as two arrested over her death and stealing bank card

The man later said Ms Brooke sent a photo of him asleep on Facebook Messenger the next day with a bruise on his neck.

He sent her a voice note asking if she wanted to see the love bite she had given him.

Ms Brooke replied: "The picture I took last night looked horrific, like I strangled you.

"I'm never doing that to you again by the way. You liked it last night."

Her alleged victim had given evidence remotely by video link and said he got flashbacks of the night during which Miss Brooke got on top of him in bed before forcing him to have sex.

The court was told Brooke was "bigger" than him and "about twice" his body weight.

Defending Miss Brooke, Audrey Archer argued there was no message from the complainant saying he didn't like it or telling Miss Brooke she shouldn't have done it.

She also said the pair had kissed passionately when they first got back to Brooke's flat that night, and that was how the love-bite had come about.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Truss in turmoil as Tories trail by 33-points

Labour surge to 33-point lead over Tories amid mini-budget market turmoil

Mr Kwarteng has written to Tory MPs over his mini-budget

Desperate Kwarteng begs Tory MPs for unity as Bank of England chief economist savages Govt claims

-

Towering boxing champ and MP Nikolai Valuev drafted by Putin to fight in Ukraine, after decade-long hunt for Bigfoot

The Ministry of Defence believes that an exodus of wealthy educated Russians, that has occurred following a conscription draft to replenish troop numbers on the frontlines, will accelerate a 'brain drain' in the country.

More people have likely fled Russia than invaded Ukraine in February, says UK intelligence

Ms Hawkey was found dead at home

Vulnerable woman, 71, murdered at home in Brent as two arrested over her death and stealing bank card

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with intelligence chiefs

Fears vital underwater internet cables could be attacked by Russia

The Queen's death certificate has been published in the National Records of Scotland.

Newly-released certificate reveals Queen's cause of death and time monarch died

Parents Of Harry Dunn In Court As Anne Sacoolas Appears Via Videolink

Harry Dunn's alleged killer must attend next hearing at Old Bailey in person

-

Money saving expert Martin Lewis hits back at Liz Truss' £2,500 energy cap claim

Liz Truss could not guarantee people's pensions

Truss fails to guarantee Brits' pensions are safe after Bank of England steps in to stop risk of funds collapsing

The Russian leader will give a speech in Red Square following a signing ceremony, after so-called referendums.

Putin to annex four more areas of Ukraine following sham referendums

2021 Budget Illustration

Another 300 mortgage deals pulled of market and 40% of deals have disappeared since mini-budget

Breaking her silence on the fall-out caused by her Government's bombshell fiscal statement, the PM grappled for answers at times struggling to explain the financial decisions.

PM flounders as she struggles to defend financial turmoil in series of car crash radio interviews

CRIMEA-RUSSIA-UKRAINE-CONFLICT-MOBILISATION

Ageing conscripts dispatched by Putin to fight on front lines in Ukraine

A long queue of people in Windsor waiting to see the Queen's final resting place

Hundreds of people queue in Windsor to see the Queen’s final resting place in George VI memorial chapel

Beans, toilet paper and money

Struggling parents are thinking about ‘shredding up toilet paper’ to bulk out basic meals for their children

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tropical Weather Biden

Biden to visit Florida when ‘conditions allow’ after storm

US South Africa Biden

South Africa’s Ramaphosa denies money-laundering allegations

NASA-Europa Flyby

Nasa spacecraft makes close approach to Jupiter moon Europa

Tropical Weather Florida

Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Kremlin gets ready to annex four regions of Ukraine on Friday

Sweden Europe Pipelines

Nato believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news programme at the Seoul Railway Station

North Korea fires missiles after Kamala Harris leaves South Korea

View of the Lusail Stadium, a venue for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Qatar confirms Covid-19 test requirements for World Cup fans

South Korea Harris Asia

US vice president Kamala Harris caps Asia trip with stop at DMZ dividing Koreas

-

Nord Stream pipelines: Fourth leak found as Russia denies sabotage

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr said the idea of Ms Truss being ousted is deranged

Marr: It's deranged to think Truss will be ousted - but a sudden political collapse is perfectly possible
'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews
Tom Swarbrick

‘There is going to be hell to pay,’ says Tom Swarbrick in scolding lecture against disgraced government
Cross Question with Iain Dale | 28/09 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 28/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/09 | Watch again

"I feel genuinely scared of my government."

LBC caller feels 'genuinely scared' of the government following mini-budget fallout

Andrew Marr was furious on LBC

Marr: It is a dereliction of duty that Truss and Kwarteng didn't speak today - cowardly and shameful
kwasi

'Economic chaos': Former Bank of England policy maker slams Chancellor's 'utterly incompetent' mini-budget
James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning
Mini-budget a communication 'error' that 'sent out the wrong signals', says Tory MP

Tory MP brands mini-budget a communication 'error' that 'sent out the wrong signals'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London