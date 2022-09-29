Student not guilty of forcing man to have sex with her after saying she was too lazy to do it

Imogen Broke who is accused of forcing a man to have sex with her. Picture: Solent

By Will Taylor

A 31-year-old student has been cleared after being accused of forcing a man to have sex with her.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Imogen Brooke was cleared on her 31st birthday after she said she was "too lazy" to have carried out such an act.

She wept in the dock at Southampton Crown Court and thanked jurors, who took an hour to find her not guilty of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Ms Brooke, who is 24 stone, was described as being "much bigger" than the man who she allegedly pinned him down at her home in Southampton.

Prosecutors had claimed she then engaged in non-consensual sex with the alleged victim, who was left "staring at the wall" after the 15-minute ordeal.

Brooke was accused of being "very drunk" and "horny" when she climbed on top of the man after a date.

Prosecutors had argued that she told him "you may be saying no but your d**k is saying yes" before she rolled off him and went to sleep.

Imogen Brooke (front) arriving at Southampton Crown Court. Picture: Solent

Read more: Vulnerable woman, 71, murdered at home in Brent as two arrested over her death and stealing bank card

The man later said Ms Brooke sent a photo of him asleep on Facebook Messenger the next day with a bruise on his neck.

He sent her a voice note asking if she wanted to see the love bite she had given him.

Ms Brooke replied: "The picture I took last night looked horrific, like I strangled you.

"I'm never doing that to you again by the way. You liked it last night."

Her alleged victim had given evidence remotely by video link and said he got flashbacks of the night during which Miss Brooke got on top of him in bed before forcing him to have sex.

The court was told Brooke was "bigger" than him and "about twice" his body weight.

Defending Miss Brooke, Audrey Archer argued there was no message from the complainant saying he didn't like it or telling Miss Brooke she shouldn't have done it.

She also said the pair had kissed passionately when they first got back to Brooke's flat that night, and that was how the love-bite had come about.