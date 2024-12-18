Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Hunter crushed to death by bear that was shot out of tree by member of his hunting party
18 December 2024, 08:02 | Updated: 18 December 2024, 08:04
A hunter died after a fellow hunter shot a bear out of a tree and it landed on him.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
A group were tracking the animal in Lunenburg County, Virginia on December 9 - when it ran up a tree to escape them.
One member of the group opened fire, and the bear fell out of the tree, landed on a hunter - crushing and killing him.
He was rushed to hospital but died four days later from multiple injuries.
The victim was identified as Lester Harvey, 58, of Phenix Virginia.
Read more: Tragedy as British tourist and boyfriend die after 'unwittingly taking lethal mix of drugs' in Thailand hotel room
Read more: Police 'failed to spot warning signs of mass riots' sparked by Southport dance class killings, watchdog finds
Mr Harvey was a married father-of-five and worked as a self-employed contractor.
Josh Harvey, one of his sons, said in a Facebook post that his dad was “injured extremely badly” doing what he loved the most along with his good friends.
However it later emerged that shooting a bear in a tree is against the law.
According to the state’s Department of Wildlife Resources, it is illegal to “cripple, harm, or dislodge a bear from a tree for the intent of continuing a hunt, chase, or for the purpose of training dogs.”
The wildlife department said it is “not currently seeking any charges related to this incident.”