Tragedy as British tourist and boyfriend die after 'unwittingly taking lethal mix of drugs' in Thailand hotel room

Rebecca Turner (pictured with her mother Anita) died in March
Rebecca Turner (pictured with her mother Anita) died in March. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A British woman has died after unwittingly taking a lethal cocktail of drugs while on holiday in Thailand.

Rebecca Turner, 36, thought she was taking cocaine with her boyfriend in their hotel room in Thailand earlier this year - but she was actually snorting a mixture of other drugs.

She and her boyfriend Sam died on March 15. They had been due to come back to the UK a few weeks later.

Her mother Anita Turner said in March: "My world has come crashing down with the sad news that my beautiful daughter Rebecca Turner was found dead in a hotel in Bangkok along with her boyfriend who sadly died too".

She added that she had been informed of the cause of death.

Read more: Laos hostel owner arrested after Brit lawyer becomes fifth tourist to die in 'poisoning'

Read more: ‘I knew she was going to die,’ admits mother of lawyer killed in Laos poisoning following call from daughter’s friend

Khaosan Palace Hotel, where Rebecca Turner and her boyfriend died
Khaosan Palace Hotel, where Rebecca Turner and her boyfriend died. Picture: Alamy

Ms Turner went on: "My hearts broken and im not dealing with this very well".

In a separate tribute to her daughter, Ms Turner said: "Bec (Rebecca) was a very outgoing person, who lived life to the full.

"She loved to party with her friends and travel all over the world."

Rebecca had been to a friend's wedding in Laos before going to Thailand. She was planning to return to the UK in April.

A tribute ahead of Rebecca's funeral read: "On the 15th March, Bec, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Bangkok.

"A very much loved and missed Daughter, Sister, Step Daughter, Niece, Cousin and friend to so very many both here and abroad."

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities."

It comes after a British lawyer died in Laos after being poisoned with methanol.

Simone White was one of several tourists who died after drinking tainted alcohol.

