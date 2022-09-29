Two million without power in Florida as Hurricane Ian moves inland leaving trail of destruction in its wake

29 September 2022, 08:55

Hurricane Ian made landfall on the south west as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US.
Hurricane Ian made landfall on the south west as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US. Picture: Getty

By Cameron Kerr

More than 2.3 million people have been left without power in Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a category 4 storm overnight.

The storm, one of the most powerful to ever strike the US mainland, has battered south-west Florida with high winds, rain and storm surges as it weakened and moved inland. The storm brought wind speeds of 150mph and storm surge of up to 12ft according local authorities.

The storm is now estimated to be 140 miles wide and has been downgraded from a category 4 to a category one storm.

Florida's Govenor, Ron DeSantis, said in a press conference that storm surge had been the biggest issue: "We have seen life-threatening storm surge, as was predicted," DeSantis said. "We've also seen major flooding in places like Collier County, Sanibel, Fort Myers Beach."

Footage of the storm and its destruction continues to circulate on social media. American meteorologist Mike Seidel posted footage of the storm to Twitter from Fort Myers, adding that he hadn't experienced "anything close to this in over 30 years".

Emergency service workers have been forced to take shelter from the storm, and as darkness fell the scale of the damage remained unclear. Residential areas in Fort Myers Beach and several other coastal cities were almost completely submerged, with buildings damaged and trees and power lines brought down.

In coastal Florida, a local sheriff's office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in flooded homes.

Millions of Florida residents remain directly in the path of the storm, which was expected to remain a powerful hurricane with gusts well above 100mph. The storm is forecast to track northeast across Florida, and is predicted to be bearing down on Georgia by 2pm Friday.

Over two million people in Florida remain without power.
Over two million people in Florida remain without power. Picture: Getty
Prior to the storms arrival, the counterclockwise spin of the hurricane pulled water away from the coastline, resulting in extraordinary low tides for a brief period.
Prior to the storms arrival, the counterclockwise spin of the hurricane pulled water away from the coastline, resulting in extraordinary low tides for a brief period. Picture: Getty

The storm surge flooded the lower level emergency room of a hospital in Port Charlotte, whilst fierce winds tore part of the fourth-floor roof from its intensive unit, according to Dr Birgit Bodine - who works at the Florida Fawcett Hospital.

Intensive care staff had to evacuate the sickest patients, some on ventilators, to other floors. The hospital has four floors, but patients were forced into just two because of the damage.

Bodine said incoming storm injuries could make things worse. “The ambulances may be coming soon and we don’t know where to put them in the hospital at this point,” she said. “Because we’re doubled and tripled up.”

Hurricane Ian has already been blamed for several deaths and unprecedented flooding in Cuba, which suffered complete power failure across the island. The island is beginning to restore electricity to regions now the storm has passed on and headed for Florida.

A search for more than 20 people was also underway off the coast of Florida, after a boat carrying migrants from Cuba to the US mainland sank shortly before Hurricane Ian made landfall. Several passengers were rescued from the waters.

Read more: Rapper Coolio dies aged 59: Tributes led by Michelle Pfeiffer after he ‘collapsed at friend’s house’

Read more: Furious Nick Ferrari blasts treasury minister's 'pitiful' explanation of self-inflicted UK financial turmoil

President Joe Biden has promised the full support of federal resources for search and rescue missions and then the recovery effort in Florida: "We’ll be there to help you recover, we’ll be there to help you clean up and rebuild, [and] to help get Florida moving".

The President added that a declaration of a federal emergency means that thousands of National Guard troops had been activated, and millions of litres of food, water and generators were on their way.

A damaged sign sits on the side of state road I-275.
A damaged sign sits on the side of state road I-275. Picture: Getty

Authorities had warned that those of the 2.5 million people ordered to evacuate that chose to stay would be on their own because conditions were too dangerous for emergency crews to get out to people.

“The response from emergency medical services, fire and police will be stopped,” said Kevin Anderson, the Fort Myers mayor. “So you know those who chose to stay put themselves in that risk.”

Because the storm grew in size to become wider than the Florida peninsula over the last 24 hours, effects were felt miles inland with authorities saying almost all areas facing some kind of threat.

“The majority of the state of Florida is in Ian’s crosshairs,” Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) said.“We need everyone to heed the warnings of their local officials before, during and after the storm.”

Ian’s strength at landfall tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane when measured by wind speed to strike the US.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Furious Nick Ferrari said Mr Philp's explanation of the last few days was 'pitiful'

Furious Nick Ferrari blasts treasury minister's 'pitiful' explanation of self-inflicted UK financial turmoil

Liz Truss will face questions today as she carries out a round of interviews. Right, Kwasi Kwarteng meets bankers yesterday

"We had to take urgent action": PM defends mini-budget despite financial turmoil

Rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59

Rapper Coolio dies aged 59: Tributes led by Michelle Pfeiffer after he ‘collapsed at friend’s house’

Perrie Edwards Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's mansion 'raided by burglars'

Perrie Edwards and fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's mansion 'raided while they were at home with baby son'

Hurricane Ian slams into Florida leaving a trail of destruction

Hurricane Ian slams into Florida leaving cities under water and 1.3million without power

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng meeting bankers (l) while ally Andrew Griffiths (top right) says there will be no U-turn despite Bank of England intervention (bottom right)

'No U-turn on tax cutting budget': Chancellor stands firm despite Bank's £60billion move to stop pension fund collapse

Kate who visited a food bank in Swansea with William

Kate addresses cost of living crisis on visit to Welsh food bank

Heathrow Airport after two passenger planes clipped wings on the runway

Two planes clip wings in runway collision at Heathrow Airport while taxiing

Imogen Broke who is accused of forcing a man to have sex with her

'Horny' 24-stone student forced date to have sex leaving him with large love bite, court hears

Harry and Meghan (pictured) have a disgraced Met Officer as a bodyguard

Harry and Meghan bodyguard is ex-Met cop who choked his wife unconscious leaving her ‘seconds away from death’

Exclusive
Lord Clarke spoke out over the crisis

I've never known a budget cause such a serious and extraordinary crisis, Ken Clarke tells LBC

Clarke has been given a suspended sentence

Property manager who faked cladding safety forms gets suspended jail sentence after LBC investigation

Asian hornets have been discovered in Essex

Asian hornets spotted in Essex as public warned to be extra 'vigilant' over invasive insects

Footage of the Nord Stream leaks has been published

Watch: Dramatic footage of Nord Stream leak as EU warns sabotage will not be tolerated and Moscow denies involvement

The hosepipe ban could go into 2023

Hosepipe bans set to continue into 2023 despite return of rain, water companies warn

1

Toppling of Bristol's Colston statue was ‘violent act’ not protected by ECHR, judges rule

Latest News

See more Latest News

A ship works offshore in the Baltic Sea on the natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 from Russia to Germany in 2018

Fourth leak reported on Nord Stream pipelines in Baltic Sea

A resident wades through floodwaters in the Ubon Ratchathani province, north-eastern Thailand

Tropical rains flood parts of Thailand as 5,000 seek shelter

An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Florida

In Pictures: Hurricane Ian slams into Florida after killing two people in Cuba

Curious sightseers walk in the receding waters of Tampa Bay due to the low tide and tremendous winds from Hurricane Ian in Tampa Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

Hurricane Ian: One of the most powerful storms recorded in US slams Florida

Teenager Savannah Graziano

Police unsure if girl, 15, killed in gunfight was abducted by her father

A California Highway Patrol officer lifts police tape to let parents and students leave a cordoned off area in Fountain Street following a shooting at a school campus in Oakland

Manhunt after ‘six adults’ hurt in shooting at school in California

Tropical Weather Florida

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in south-west Florida as Category 4 storm

Actor Hit And Run

Guilty plea in hit-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes

Russia Fleeing Mobilization

Moscow tries to draft fleeing Russian men at the borders

The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany

Gas leaks ‘could emit equivalent of a third of Denmark’s CO2 emissions’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick

‘There is going to be hell to pay,’ says Tom Swarbrick in scolding lecture against disgraced government
Cross Question with Iain Dale | 28/09 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 28/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/09 | Watch again

"I feel genuinely scared of my government."

LBC caller feels 'genuinely scared' of the government following mini-budget fallout

Andrew Marr was furious on LBC

Marr: It is a dereliction of duty that Truss and Kwarteng didn't speak today - cowardly and shameful
kwasi

'Economic chaos': Former Bank of England policy maker slams Chancellor's 'utterly incompetent' mini-budget
James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning
Mini-budget a communication 'error' that 'sent out the wrong signals', says Tory MP

Tory MP brands mini-budget a communication 'error' that 'sent out the wrong signals'

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09/2022 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09| Watch again

Iain Dale Cross Queestion 27/09/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 27/09 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London