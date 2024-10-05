IDF 'kills 440 Hezbollah members in first days of invasion' as army warns of October 7 anniversary attack

5 October 2024, 20:26 | Updated: 5 October 2024, 20:47

IDF soliders have killed 440 members of Hezbollah in the first days of their ground invasion in Lebanon, a spokesperson for the force has said.
By Chay Quinn

IDF soliders have killed 440 members of Hezbollah in the first days of their ground invasion in Lebanon, a spokesperson for the force has said.

In a statement, Daniel Hagari said Israeli soldiers were "continuing to fight and operate in Lebanon" and that two divisions of the IDF are manoeuvring in urban and other terrains.

He said: "So far 2,000 Hezbollah targets have been destroyed.

"Our soldiers are collecting a lot of intel and many weapons from Hezbollah."

Hagari added that IDF troops raided a Hezbollah command centre and "completely destroyed it".

Israel, 14.04.2024: IDF-Armeesprecher Daniel Hagari erklärt in einem von den Israelischen Streitkräften verbreitetem
The IDF spokesperson goes on to say Hamas "may try to carry out attacks" on the anniversary of the 7 October attacks.

"We assume that on the date of the anniversary they will try to carry out terrorist attacks against the home front command," he adds.

He added that Israel's response to Iran's missiles "will come at a time Israel decides is best".

"We will respond in the manner and time and fashion in which we decide on," he says.

"We need to respond with actions not words."

The statement comes after two Israeli soldiers were killed and two others severely wounded after a drone strike on northern Iraq today, the IDF has said.

The soldiers were named as Seargent Daniel Aviv Haim Soler and Corporal Tal Dror, both aged 19 and part of the Golani Brigade.

Local reports claimed the drone attack came from Iraq and struck the base in Golan Heights, an area annexed by Israel from Syria in 1981.

The IDF said two explosive-laden drones were launched in the attack, one of which was shot down by air defences.

The second then struck the army base, killing the two slain soldiers, and injuring 24, including two who were severely wounded.

