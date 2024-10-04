Two IDF soldiers killed in northern Israel 'by drone from Iraq' as military claims deaths of 250 Hezbollah fighters

4 October 2024, 16:19 | Updated: 4 October 2024, 16:40

The soldiers were named as Sargent Daniel Aviv Haim (right) and Corporal Tal Dror, both aged 19 and part of the Golani Brigade.
The soldiers were named as Sargent Daniel Aviv Haim (right) and Corporal Tal Dror, both aged 19 and part of the Golani Brigade. Picture: IDF

By Christian Oliver

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed and two others severely wonded after a drone strike on northern Iraq today, the IDF has said.

The soldiers were named as Sargent Daniel Aviv Haim and Corporal Tal Dror, both aged 19 and part of the Golani Brigade.

Local reports claimed the drone attack came from Iraq and struck the base in Golan Heights, an area annexed by Israel from Syria in 1981.

The IDF said two explosive-laden drones were launched in the attack, one of which was shot down by air defences.

The second then struck the army base, killing the two slain soldiers, and injuring 24, including two who were severely wounded.

Israel bombing the Chiyah district in the Lebanese capital Beirut
Israel bombing the Chiyah district in the Lebanese capital Beirut. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Israel 'won't last long', warns Iran's supreme leader as he wields rifle in sermon hailing October 7 attack as 'legitimate act'

Read More: G7 say Iran's strikes on Israel are 'serious threat to regional stability' as leaders call for Lebanon and Gaza ceasefire

Israel also claimed the deaths of around 250 Hezbollah fighters since it began its "limited" incursion into Lebanon earlier this week.

In a statement, the military said "250 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated, of which 21 were commanders during four days of precise operation in southern Lebanon."

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said the military was still assessing the damage caused by airstrikes in southern Beirut last night, adding that they had targetted Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters.

Strikes were reported close to Beirut's international airport last night, close to the Dahieh suburb.

Local reports claimed the strikes were targeting Hashem Safieddine, who is the rumoured to be the successor of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. The strikes have not been confirmed.

Hezbollah has not publically provided any death toll.

A damaged building in Dahiyeh, southern Beirut, following almost two weeks of air strikes in the area by the Israeli military
A damaged building in Dahiyeh, southern Beirut, following almost two weeks of air strikes in the area by the Israeli military. Picture: Alamy

Amid rising tensions in the region, Iran's supreme leader earlier today said the October 7 Hamas-led attacks on Israel were a 'legitimate' act as he addressed Tehran worshipers in a rare sermon.

Holding a rifle by his side for his first public sermon in five years, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed to the congregation at the Mosalla mosque on Friday that the attacks were justified because they were "logical and legal".

He said the onslaught was committed in self-defence against an oppressor and claimed the principle was recognised under international law.

Iranian Supreme leader Ali Khamenei with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian during the Friday prayer ceremony
Iranian Supreme leader Ali Khamenei with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian during the Friday prayer ceremony. Picture: Getty

Iran bombed Israel on Tuesday night with 180 ballistic missiles after the IDF moved ground troops into Lebanon to fight Hezbollah militants, an Iranian client group.

No Israelis were killed in the Iranian bombing barrage, but Israel has vowed that there will be "consequences".

Khamenei also sought to justify Iran's latest missile attack on Israel, claiming: "The move taken by our armed forces was the least punishment in the face of the crimes of the Zionist regime."

