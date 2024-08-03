Gender-row boxer Imane Khelif wins Olympic quarter-final and guarantees medal for Algeria

3 August 2024, 16:49 | Updated: 3 August 2024, 17:43

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has won her Olympic women's boxing quarter-final against Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori - guaranteeing the fighter a medal amid a fierce gender row over her eligibility.
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has won her Olympic women's boxing quarter-final against Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori - guaranteeing the fighter a medal amid a fierce gender row over her eligibility. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has won her Olympic women's boxing quarter-final against Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori - guaranteeing the fighter a medal amid a fierce gender row over her eligibility.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The fighter won the bout through a unanimous decision - and will fight in the women's 66kg class semi final.

Controversy brewed over Khelif's eligibility for women's boxing after Italy's Carini quit her fight against the Algerian when two punches saw her helmet dislodged.

Carini refused to shake hands with Khelif after the fight as she wept on the canvas with a possible broken nose.

Read more: Team GB Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams wades in to boxing gender row controversy

Read more: Olympic chiefs issue strong statement after controversial boxing gender row

Caller defends Algerian boxer Imane Khelif

Before the match-up, Hamori said: "I'm not scared."

The Hungarian boxer added: "I don't care about the press story and social media. If she or he is a man, it will be a bigger victory for me if I win."

Hamori said she had chosen to stay off her phone to prepare for the fight. 

"I'm trying to not use my phone before the fight," she said.

"I don't want to care about the comments or the story or the news. I just want to stay focused on myself. I did it before my last two fights, so I think this is the key, and we will see."

Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, defeated, Italy's Angela Carini in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, defeated, Italy's Angela Carini in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher). Picture: Alamy

Responding to the controversy, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that Khelif was eligible to compete in the Olympics as her passport says she is a woman.

A statement read: "Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination.

"All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition's eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU)."

The authority further clarified that "the gender and age of the athletes are based on their passport," and confirmed that both athletes had previously competed in Tokyo.

"We have seen in reports misleading information about two female athletes competing at the Olympic Games Paris 2024," they added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bangladesh protest

Thousands protest in Bangladesh to demand resignation of prime minister

Londoners warned to stay away from dolphin spotted in River Thames as locals says mamal was 'struggling with tide'

Londoners warned to stay away from dolphin spotted in River Thames as experts say mammal was 'struggling with tide'

Police and protesters clashed at demonstrations on Saturday

Far right and counter-protesters turn out at demonstrations across UK, as clashes break out with police

Russian prisoner exchange comes at the cost of releasing 'serious threat to the West', says Alexander Litvinenko's widow

Russian prisoner exchange comes at the cost of releasing 'serious threat to the West', says Alexander Litvinenko's widow

The razor blade was found underneath a National Front sticker

Shock as police say far-right sticker with razor blade underneath found at Kent railway station

People gather around the destroyed car

Airstrikes in West Bank kill nine Palestinian militants, Israeli army says

Great Britain's Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, Jacob Dawson, Charles Elwes, Tom Digby, James Rudkin, Tom Ford and Cox Harry Brightmore with their gold medals

Britain wins men's eight rowing gold in Paris Olympics, as women take bronze

Guantanamo Sept 11

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin overrides plea agreement with 9/11 defendants

The fire in east London

Two more men charged over 'Wagner Group' arson attack on Ukraine-linked businesses in east London

More protests are expected this weekend

Dozens of rallies planned this weekend, as Tory leadership hopeful Priti Patel calls for parliament to be recalled

'I guarantee this building isn't used to build bombs': Liverpool imam reaches out to far-right protesters outside mosque

'I guarantee this building isn't used to build bombs': Liverpool imam reaches out to far-right protesters outside mosque

Exclusive
Britain's Bryony Page poses for pictures holding her gold medal after the women's trampoline gymnastics final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Trampoline champion Bryony Page reveals 'negative thoughts' before Olympic glory - and sets her sights on the circus

Firefighters in the pit lane of the Nuerburgring racing circuit

22 injured in paddock area explosion at Germany’s Nuerburgring track

Exclusive
Matthew Wright was left 'crushed' by the fraud

Matthew Wright 'crushed' by £19k fraud as he reveals how scammers tricked him into handing over bank details

Tory leadership candidate Kemi Badenoch at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre

'We can't pretend UK integration has worked', says Tory leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch

Pollution in a brown river

Severe drought returns to the Amazon earlier than expected

Latest News

See more Latest News

A clean-up is underway after violence erupted in Sunderland on Friday night

Clean up in Sunderland after 'far-right' rioters set police station ablaze, as eight arrested
Italian boxer Angela Carini to be awarded prize money by IBA despite Olympic defeat to Algeria's Imane Khelif

Italian boxer Angela Carini to be awarded prize money by IBA despite Olympic defeat to Algeria's Imane Khelif
File photo of a US fighter jet in the Middle East

US to send more jets and warships to Middle East as Iran threatens Israel after Hamas leader assassinated
Stephen Lawrence's father has been left shocked by the decision to move his body

Stephen Lawrence's father 'appalled' by decision to return body to UK from Jamaica 31 years after racist murder
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, centre, is the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 attacks

Plea deal for men accused of plotting 9/11 attacks revoked by US Defence Secretary

Violence erupted in Sunderland on Friday night

'Criminal thuggery' as 'far-right' rioters in Sunderland set police station ablaze amid fears of more disorder
Vietnam Politics

Vietnam’s president is confirmed as the new Communist Party chief

Hawaii Wildfire Settlement

Four billion dollar settlement met for Maui fires victims, court filings say

China Bridge Collapsed

Death toll from China bridge collapse raised to 38 as two dozen still missing

Korea Diplomat Defector

North Korea’s former number two diplomat in Cuba describes dramatic defection

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit Colombia after accepting an invitation from the country's vice president Francia Márquez

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they will visit Colombia at invitation of vice president

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit