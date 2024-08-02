Team GB Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams wades in to boxing gender row controversy

Nicola Adams has wades into the Olympics boxing gender controversy row. Picture: alamy

Nicola Adams has condemned the eligibility of Imane Khelif at the summer Olympics as "unfair" and "dangerous" following her controversial boxing match.

Italian Carini, 25, quit the round-of-16 bout after just 46 seconds following a punch from Algerian Khelif. She later claimed the punch was the hardest she'd ever taken in her career and she quit to "save my life."

Khelif, who was declared winner of the fight, was previously disqualified from last year’s World Boxing Championships after the International Boxing Association (IBA) said she failed a gender eligibility test.

Imane Khelif has received a backlash following her win over Angela Carini. Picture: alamy

Lin Yu‑ting of Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) was also disqualified on the same grounds but both boxers have been allowed to fight after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) declared the IBA's tests "sudden and arbitrary". The IBA is not recognised by the IOC.

Neither Khelif nor Lin identify as transgender or intersex. Khelif, 25, was born a biological woman, according to multiple reports. She is also designated female on her Algerian passport.

Writing on X Adams, who has won two Olympic boxing gold medals, said: "After years of fighting for women's boxing to even exist in the Olympics and then all the training they go though to get there it was hard to watch another fighter be forced give up on her Olympic dreams.

"People not born as biological women, that have been through male puberty should not be able to complete in women's sport. Not only is this unfair it's dangerous!!"

JK Rowling and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have led a global backlash saying that athletes who have male genetic characteristics should not be admitted to women's competitions.

Ms Meloni said: "I was emotional yesterday when she wrote 'I will fight' because the dedication, the head, the character, surely also play a role in these things. But then it also matters to be able to compete on equal grounds and, from my point of view, it was not an even contest."

Imane Khelif's involvement in the Olympics has divided opinion. Picture: alamy

In a statement before the fight, The Algerian Olympic Committee said: "Such attacks on her personality and dignity are deeply unfair, especially as she prepares for the pinnacle of her career at the Olympics.

"The COA has taken all necessary measures to protect our champion."

In a statement, the IOC said: "Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination.

"All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition's eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU)."