Glasgow's infamous Willy Wonka experience to be recreated in Los Angeles - with the same Oompa Loompa

The initial Glasgow experience took social media by storm earlier this year. Picture: social media/alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Glasgow's infamous Willy Wonka experience is set to be recreated in Los Angeles later this month after taking the internet by storm.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Parents were left furious earlier this year after forking out for a 'shambolic' Willy Wonka-inspired event for their kids.

The £35-a-ticket event promised a “chocolate fantasy like never before” and a day where “dreams come to life” - but ended up being a nightmare for those who attended.

Many who had expected a sweet Roald Dahl-inspired event were left furious, describing the experience as a “waste of money”.

The event went viral online, with the event ridiculed thousands of times.

Kids were left in tears and parents furious following the event. Picture: social media

It will now be recreated in Los Angeles and will star the original Oopma Loompa, Kirsty Paterson, 29, who became a viral hit after pictures emerged of her looking deflated at the event.

It will also star Hollywood actor Zach Galifianakis, known for his role in The Hangover movies.

Read More: 'A shambles': Manchester beer festival compared to Wonka experience as punters ‘ripped off’ after paying up to £90 entry

Read More: ‘My life is ruined’: Organiser behind infamous Willy Wonka experience breaks silence

It has been described as a “tongue-in-cheek” remake after the initial social media storm.

Seaking to the Daily Record, Ms Paterson said the opportunity as a “modern-day fairytale”.

The event sparked thousands of memes online. Picture: Facebook/Fiona Hughes

“I didn’t really expect to end up in the USA or to go as big as this because the USA is on a different level. I’ve not been to America before. As a trained actor it’s really exciting for me to go over there,” she said.

“I’m doing a lot of meetings and a lot of networking out there. As a trained actress it’s not an impossibility that I’ll be doing movies.”