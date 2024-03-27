'A shambles': Manchester beer festival compared to Wonka experience as punters ‘ripped off’ after paying up to £90 entry

27 March 2024, 21:45

The festival was likened to the Glasgow Willy Wonka-inspired event.
The festival was likened to the Glasgow Willy Wonka-inspired event. Picture: X/SimonR

By Christian Oliver and Jenny Medlicott

A Manchester beer festival has been compared to Glasgow's infamous Willy Wonka-inspired experience after punters complained of being 'ripped off' at 'the most disappointing beer event ever'.

The International Brewing and Cider (IBC) Festival was offering customers a two-day ticketed event with prices starting at £20 and rising up to £90.

The event last weekend was held at the Depot Mayfield Manchester but organisers have since had to apologise for the "less than perfect experience".

Many even compared it to the ill-fated Willy Wonka event last month where families had to fork out £35-a-ticket for "an absolute shambles" of an event despite being promised "a universe where your dreams come true".

The festival received a string of complaints from customers who called them out for expensive prices, rude staff, and a generally poor atmosphere.

The organisers said they were taking "learnings and feedback will be taken into account", calling the festival a "steep learning curve"

"Couldn't organise a pi** up in a brewery," one disappointed punter said on social media.

One wrote: "I don't think I've been to a worse organised event... Mid session there were less than 100 people. The signs on the cask and keg were too small to read at any distance.

"People pouring on the bar had no knowledge of any of the beers and no info in the app."

He added that he felt “ripped off” after forking out £20 for entry only “to drink out of plastic”.

“Some of the brewers had packed up and left hours before the end.”

Another added: "Had high hopes for IBCfest, what an absolute shambles."

Another said: “The Wonka of beer festivals. I paid £43 to get in. I'll get over the financial cost but distrust such events in future.”

The IBC replied: “We are very sorry that you had a less than perfect experience at the International Brewing & Cider Awards Festival. This was our first festival and everything was not perfect.

“We are a not-for-profit trade organisation representing the value chain supplying the brewing and beverage industry and organiser of the oldest international brewing and cider awards in the world.

“As a first time Festival we underwent a steep learning curve & believe we adapted to deliver a better model as the event progressed. Certainly, should we organise a Festival to follow the 2026 Awards all of our learnings and your feedback will be taken into account. IBC Fest Team.”

Attendee Matt Turner-Allen, from Bolton, said he paid £38.50 for the festival, which came with six tokens, but they were only valid for half pints and selected drinks

He told the BBC: “It is an old brick structure at the end of March, which if it is packed is fine but this was just not the right venue. I texted my boss in Glasgow, and I said this is the Willy Wonka festival of Manchester.”

The event description read: “Offering a rare opportunity for the public to taste a vast range of local, national and international drinks, including award-winning beers and ciders from The International Brewing & Cider Awards.

“The Festival is being organised by the world’s most historic international beer and cider competition, The International Brewing & Cider Awards, which will relocate to Manchester having been hosted at The National Brewery Centre in Burton-upon-Trent for the last decade.

“For the first time in its 137-year history, the Awards will be accompanied by a public festival, and represents a significant milestone in the Awards’ commitment to promoting and supporting the brewing and cider industries.”

