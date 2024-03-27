Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother star George Gilbey dies suddenly aged 40 as heartbroken friends pay tribute

Former Gogglebox star George Gilbey has died aged 40. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Former Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother star George Gilbey has died suddenly aged 40.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

TV personality Ricci Guarnaccio, who featured on Celebrity Big Brother alongside Mr Gilbey, said he died as a result of an “accident at work”

Paying tribute to the star, Mr Guarnaccio said: “Breaks my heart but George Gilbey you are well and truely [sic] going to be missed my friend.

“Always lit up the room, cared for others & the memories we made I’ll cherish for ever brother. From CBB to speaking to you last week, I’m going to hugely miss you ma boiii! Love you GG.”

Mr Gilbey, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex found fame after featuring on the second series of Gogglebox alongside his mother Linda McGarry and his step-father Pete in 2013.

The trio left the reality show in 2014 when Mr Gilbey entered the Celebrity Big Brother house. His parents later rejoined the programme.

His death comes just three years after his father, Pete McGarry, died from cancer aged 71.

Read more: Hairy Biker Si King breaks silence after final airing of show to give fans career update after Dave Myers' death

Read more: Katie Price warns of 'damaging' plastic surgery, saying 'nothing worse' than young women having cosmetic procedures

A spokesman for Essex Police said: 'We received a report of an incident at Campfield Road in Shoebury at around 10am this morning (27 March), during which a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury.

"The ambulance service including air ambulance were in attendance. Sadly, the man died at the scene.

"We will continue liaising with partners including the Heath and Safety Executive.'A cordon remains in place at the scene."

Tributes have since poured in for the former reality TV star, as one described the star as "one in a million".

One wrote: “Can't believe what I'm reading, you were the happiest, the life of the party & such a big part of the HTA family. You will be very missed, rip George.”

Another sent their love to Mr Gilbey’s mother, as they wrote: “No words. Rip George James Gilbey. Sending our love to Linda McGarry and the family. So sad.”

One added: "Absolutely speechless. Rest in eternal peace George James Gilbey. Thinking of all your family, life's really is cruel & tomorrow is never promised!"

Five years after appearing in the Celebrity Big Brother house, the reality star was jailed for drink driving.

He admitted to drink driving at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court and was jailed after he had already served a community punishment the year before following a drunken bust up with his ex-girlfriend Gemma.