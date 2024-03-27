Hairy Biker Si King breaks silence after final airing of show to give fans career update after Dave Myers' death

Hairy Biker Si King breaks silence after final episode of iconic show airs to give fans career update after Dave Myers' death. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Hairy Biker Si King has spoken out for the first time after the final airing of the iconic cooking show to give fans a career update following the death of co-star Dave Myers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Si King, 57, gave Hairy Bikers fans an exciting update on his future to confirm he had "projects" in the works for later in the year.

The last episode of the long-running franchise Hairy Bikers aired for the final time last week. Hairy Bikers: Go West showed King and Myers cooking their last meal together, with viewers catching a final glimpse into their close friendship.

Myers, who died in February, mid-way through the series airing, had been undergoing chemotherapy throughout filming.

Speaking out for the first time since the final broadcast, King confirmed to fans that he would soon be making appearances at numerous summer food festivals across the country.

The Hairy Bikers on an open-top bus at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, The Mall, London, June 5, 2022. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Katie Price warns of 'damaging' plastic surgery, saying 'nothing worse' than young women having cosmetic procedures

Read More: Sean 'Diddy' Coombs breaks silence following police raids in sex trafficking investigation

"It’s really strange for us all not to have Dave around but for now, we will keep posting on the Hairy Bikers socials to keep in touch with all those people who have been so kind over many years and particularly in recent weeks," King said on the Hairy Bikers Instagram page.

"We’ll also keep you updated on the events and projects which will live on and I look forward to seeing as many of you as possible at some of the Summer festivals this year."

King also announced that the duo had been nominated for the Fortnum & Mason Food Personality of the Year Award for the fourth year in a row.

"Dave was so proud of this award, particularly because it’s voted for by our loyal followers and fans, the people who matter most to us," he said.

Fans were delighted to hear that King would be returning despite the emotional absence of Myers.

One said: "Si, whilst it will be unbearably difficult to consider right now. Dave would want you to continue sharing your cooking. I hope you do and with it share your memories of this cherished friendship we were all privileged to be a small part of.

"He was an inspiration man dave and condolences to his family and friends and si and keep up all the amazing work you do si [sic]," a second wrote.

A third said: "It will always be sad that Dave won’t be on any new shows but I think from heaven he’s smiling down knowing he went there with a smile on his face and a full belly."

Dave Myers and his wife Lillian arriving at the Fortnum and Mason Food and Drink Awards, May 13, 2014. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Catherine is thrilled by the kind wishes and support': The Queen keeps up royal duties as Brits send Kate love

Read More: King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend Easter service at Windsor - but William and Kate will miss event

The BBC continued to air Hairy Bikers: Go West despite Myers dying during its airing.

The final episode showed the two poaching a John Dory fish together as they completed their 650 mile roadtrip down the UK's west coast.

Speaking at the end of the series, Myers said: "You know, I've had chemotherapy all the time we've been filming. It hasn't been easy, but we've got there, you know. And it's just a wonderful feeling. Being here today with you, you know, I longed for this.

"It's a dream come true, Kingy. Who knows what the future holds? But for the moment I'm living in the present, and it's pretty fine, I tell you."

Si said, meanwhile: "We planned to go west mate, and we've made it. You know I love him like family and a brother, but it's... I'm just lost for words. It's quite remarkable what he's done.

"This is the payoff for your hard work. To your will, to your effort. It's so good man."