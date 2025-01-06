Influencer and mum-of-two dies ‘after choking on her dinner’ in front of family in New York restaurant

Carol Acosta, 27, known online as Killadamente. Picture: Instagram/killadamente

By Will Conroy

An influencer and mother-of-two has died after reportedly choking on her dinner and going into cardiac arrest in front of her family.

Carol Acosta, 27, known online as Killadamente, was eating in a New York restaurant on Saturday when the tragedy occurred.

The internet star’s younger sister Khatyan confirmed her death in an Instagram post, which showed the pair smiling on an aeroplane.

She captioned the tribute: “I love you sister and I will always love you. I give thanks to God for giving me a sister like you with your big heart. Rest in peace my sister.”

She followed this up in a tearful video address by saying: “To all the people who are sending me messages of condolences, I want to thank you a lot for being there and for your support.

“And thank you also for supporting my sister while she was still alive.”

The internet star’s younger sister Khatyan confirmed her death in an Instagram post. Picture: Instagram/kateisbabe

Acosta's family are yet to receive the autopsy results, but it is believed she died from a suspected cardiorespiratory arrest after choking while eating.

A cousin of the Dominican-Republic born content creator said: “I know everyone wants to know what happened, but we still are not too sure and we are awaiting the post-mortem results.

“All I know is that she was having dinner as normal and she began to choke and have difficulties breathing. She had an attack of some kind, she was taken to hospital, but they couldn't save her.”

Acosta was known for posting body positivity content. Picture: Instagram/killadamente

A number of Acosta’s 6.6 million Instagram followers have paid tribute to the influencer in the comment sections of her recent posts.

One said: “You don't know the pain that this news has caused all of us who have been here since the beginning.”

Another read: “'Your departure hurts me, you have taught us to love our bodies just as they are.”

Acosta was known for posting body positivity content and sharing motivational messages against body stereotypes.

She herself had publicly spoken out about suffering bullying as a child because of her weight.