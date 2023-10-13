Hezbollah's chief says terror group is 'fully prepared' to join Hamas war against Israel during Lebanon rally

Deputy Chief Naim Qassem spoke at a rally in front of supporters of Hamas, with people in the crowd waving the Palestinian and Hezbollah flags as they chanted “Death to Israel”. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

The leader of Lebanon-based terror group Hezbollah has said they are “fully prepared” to join Hamas in its war against Israel.

It comes as an estimated 300,000 Israeli reservists readied themselves near the Gaza border, with Israel warning residents in the north of the country to brace for a possible incursion from Lebanon.

Tensions have continued to escalate since Saturday's surprise attack from Hamas militants which killed more than 1,500 Israeli citizens, including women and babies.

Vowing that Lebanon would join in the fight “when the time comes for action”, Qassem rallied supporters in the nation's capital, Beirut.

It comes in spite of widespread calls from foreign nationals to remain out of the conflict - which Hamas has already labelled a "war".

The rally came as Hezbollah’s leader, met with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Friday in Beirut to discuss the ongoing situation.

“The behind-the-scenes calls with us by great powers, Arab countries, envoys of the United Nations, directly and indirectly, telling us not to interfere will have no effect,” Qassem said.

Adding: “Hezbollah knows its duties perfectly well,” he continued. “We are prepared and ready, fully ready, and we are following developments moment by moment.”

Israel responded by bombing populated areas of the Gaza strip believed to be harbouring Hamas militants, killing Palestinians.

It comes as the conflict between Hamas and Israel continues to escalate, with Israel warning residents in the north of a possible incursion over the Lebanon border.

Military officials in the country are said to be preparing for an all-out ground assault as troops gather near the Gaza Strip following Saturday's surprise attacks by Hamas.

Israel has now ordered the evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza in just 24 hours as Rishi Sunak urges PM Benjamin Netanyahu to protect civilians.

The order, which was delivered to the UN, comes as Israel presses an offensive against Hamas.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric called the order "impossible" without "devastating humanitarian consequences".