Watch moment Israeli hostages are handed to Red Cross by Hamas in third swap of ceasefire

31 January 2025, 07:52 | Updated: 31 January 2025, 08:22

Hostages exchanged in chaotic handover in Gaza

By Henry Moore

Watch the moment some of the hostages held in Gaza were released by militant group Hamas and handed over to the Red Cross.

A total of eight hostages - three Israeli and five Thai nationals - were handed over in Gaza yesterday.

Arbel Yehud and Gadi Moses - seen in the video - were transferred with five Thai nationals in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Earlier, a 20-year-old female soldier Agam Berger was released in Jabalia, northern Gaza.

In return, Israel is expected to release another 110 Palestinian prisoners, in the third such exchange since a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip took hold earlier this month.

The truce is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and Hamas, whose October 7 2023 attack into Israel sparked the fighting.

Hamas militants escort Israeli hostages Arbel Yehud (C), Gadi Moses (R) and a Thai national (back) to hand them over to a Red Cross team in Khan Yunis
Hamas militants escort Israeli hostages Arbel Yehud (C), Gadi Moses (R) and a Thai national (back) to hand them over to a Red Cross team in Khan Yunis. Picture: Getty
Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud handed over to Red Cross in Khan Yunis
Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud handed over to Red Cross in Khan Yunis. Picture: Getty

It has held despite a dispute earlier this week over the sequence in which the hostages were released.

Hamas handed female Israeli soldier Agam Berger, 20, to the Red Cross at a ceremony in the heavily destroyed urban refugee camp of Jabaliya in northern Gaza.

The Israeli government later confirmed that Ms Berger was with its forces.

Next Group Of Hostages Released From Gaza As Ceasefire Holds
Jubilant scenes in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square following Agam’s release. Picture: Getty

Hamas had set up two locations for the release, one in Jabaliya and the other in the southern city of Khan Younis, in front of the destroyed home of slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Red Cross vehicles arrived at Jabaliya, where hundreds of masked militants and onlookers had gathered.

A member of the Red Cross team signs documents before Hamas militants release of Israeli hostage Agam Berger to a Red Cross team in Jabalia
A member of the Red Cross team signs documents before Hamas militants release of Israeli hostage Agam Berger to a Red Cross team in Jabalia. Picture: Getty
Wiwwaeo Sriaoun (C), the mother of Thai farm worker Watchara Sriaoun held hostage in Gaza, watches the news with relatives as she waits for the confirmation of the release of her son, at her home in Udon Thani province
Wiwwaeo Sriaoun (C), the mother of Thai farm worker Watchara Sriaoun held hostage in Gaza, watches the news with relatives as she waits for the confirmation of the release of her son, at her home in Udon Thani province. Picture: Getty

There was no official confirmation of the identities of the Thai nationals who will be released.

A number of foreign workers were taken captive along with dozens of Israeli civilians and soldiers during Hamas' attack.

Twenty-three Thais were among more than 100 hostages released during a week-long ceasefire in November 2023.

Israel says eight Thais remain in captivity, two of whom are believed to be dead.

Of the people set to be released from prisons in Israel, 30 are serving life sentences after being convicted of deadly attacks against Israelis.

Palestinian hostages welcomed back after chaotic handover

Gazans crowd around a Red Cross convoy as fighters prepare to hand over Israeli and Thai hostage in Khan Yunis
Gazans crowd around a Red Cross convoy as fighters prepare to hand over Israeli and Thai hostage in Khan Yunis. Picture: Getty

Zakaria Zubeidi, a prominent former militant leader and theatre director who took part in a dramatic jailbreak in 2021 before being rearrested days later, is also among those set to be released.

Israel said Ms Yehoud was supposed to have been freed Saturday and delayed the opening of crossings to northern Gaza when she was not.

The United States, Egypt and Qatar, which brokered the ceasefire after a year of tough negotiations, resolved the dispute with an agreement that Ms Yehoud would be released on Thursday.

Another three hostages, all men, are set to be freed on Saturday along with dozens more Palestinian prisoners.

On Monday, Israel began allowing Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, the most heavily destroyed part of the territory, and hundreds of thousands streamed back.

Many found only mounds of rubble where their homes had been.

In the first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas is set to release a total of 33 Israeli hostages, including women, children, older adults and sick or wounded men, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel says Hamas has confirmed that eight of the hostages to be released in this phase are dead.

Hamas militants escort Israeli hostage Agam Berger before releasing her to a Red Cross team in Jabalia
Hamas militants escort Israeli hostage Agam Berger before releasing her to a Red Cross team in Jabalia. Picture: Getty

Palestinians have cheered the release of the prisoners, whom they widely see as heroes who have sacrificed for the cause of ending Israel's decades-long occupation of lands they want for a future state.

Israeli forces have meanwhile pulled back from most of Gaza, allowing hundreds of thousands of people to return to what remains of their homes and humanitarian groups to surge assistance.

The deal calls for Israel and Hamas to negotiate a second phase in which Hamas would release the remaining hostages and the ceasefire would continue indefinitely.

The war could resume in early March if an agreement is not reached.

Israel says it is still committed to destroying Hamas, even after the militant group reasserted its rule over Gaza within hours of the truce.

Hamas militants arrive in an area before handing over Israeli hostage Agam Berger to a Red Cross team in Jabalia
Hamas militants arrive in an area before handing over Agam Berger . Picture: Getty

Hamas started the war when it sent thousands of fighters storming into Israel.

The militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250.

Israel's ensuing air and ground war among the deadliest and most destructive in decades.

More than 47,000 Palestinians have been killed, over half of them women and children, according to Gaza's

Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were militants.

The Israeli military says it killed more than 17,000 fighters, without providing evidence, and that it went to great lengths to try to spare civilians.

