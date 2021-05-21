Clashes erupt between Israeli police and Palestinians at the al-Aqsa mosque

21 May 2021, 14:21

Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Friday
Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Friday. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Clashes have erupted between Israeli police and Palestinians at the al-Aqsa mosque just hours into a ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Police fired tear gas, stun grenades and sound bombs at worshippers attending weekly prayers at the compound - a flashpoint holy site revered by Jews and Muslims which sparked the most recent conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned earlier that Gaza's Hamas militants would be met with "a new level of force" if they broke the ceasefire.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson welcomes Israel-Gaza ceasefire after 11 days of conflict

In a speech hours after the truce took effect on Friday, he added: "If Hamas thinks we will tolerate a drizzle of rockets, it is wrong."

Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day war which ended in the early hours of Friday morning - their fourth since the Islamic militant group seized power in Gaza from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.

Worshipper fled sound bombs deployed by Israeli police
Worshipper fled sound bombs deployed by Israeli police. Picture: PA Images

Palestinians rallied in their thousands early on Friday after a ceasefire took effect in the latest Gaza conflict, with many viewing it as a costly but clear victory for the Islamic militant group Hamas over a far more powerful Israel.

The 11-day conflict left more than 200 dead - the vast majority Palestinians - and brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished Gaza Strip.

But the rocket barrages that brought life to a standstill in much of Israel were seen by many Palestinians as a bold response to perceived Israeli abuses in Jerusalem, the emotional heart of the conflict.

READ MORE: Israel approves ceasefire after 11 days of deadly violence in Gaza

Thousands took to the streets of Gaza to celebrate as the ceasefire took hold at 2am but many protesters continued into mid-morning, demonstrating against Israel's actions during the conflict.

Young men waved Palestinian and Hamas flags, passed out sweets, honked horns and set off fireworks.

Spontaneous celebrations also broke out in east Jerusalem and across the occupied West Bank.

The mood was more sombre in Israel, where prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced angry accusations from his right-wing base that he had halted the conflict too soon.

Palestinians celebrated the ceasfire in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank
Palestinians celebrated the ceasfire in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Picture: PA Images
A clear up operation has begun in Gaza after days of air strikes
A clear up operation has begun in Gaza after days of air strikes. Picture: PA Images

Like the three previous conflicts between the bitter enemies, the latest round of fighting ended inconclusively.

Israel claimed to have inflicted heavy damage on Hamas with hundreds of bruising airstrikes but once again was unable to halt the rockets.

Hamas also claimed victory, despite the toll it took on countless Palestinian families who lost loved ones, homes and businesses.

It now faces the challenge of rebuilding in a territory already suffering from high unemployment and a coronavirus outbreak.

The ceasefire was brokered by neighbouring Egypt after the US pressed Israel to wind down the offensive.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Many neonatal units have restrictions in place to limit the spread of Covid-19

Covid-19 rules 'harming parents' bond with newborn babies in hospital care'
Morocco Mali Nonuplet Births

Doctors optimistic about health of Malian woman’s nine babies
Passengers queue at Heathrow airport

Covid-19: Heathrow to open dedicated "Red List" terminal from 1st June
Japan Olympics Tokyo

Olympics will go ahead even if Tokyo is in state of emergency, IOC chief says
Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg with Emmanuel Macron, president of France (Francois Mori/AP)

Nato will continue to train Afghan soldiers after exiting country, says chief
Palestinians Israel

Netanyahu warns Hamas of ‘new level of force’ if Gaza ceasefire is broken

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Don't throw the baby out with the bathwater' over BBC, caller tells James O'Brien

'Don't throw baby out with the bathwater' over BBC, caller tells James O'Brien
Idea of Keir Starmer as a great Remainer 'laughable' says Alastair Campbell

Alastair Campbell: Idea of Keir Starmer as a great Remainer 'laughable'
Nick was speaking after the case against the 77-year-old fell apart

Nick Ferrari calls for more accountability in criminal justice system
Nick Ferrari blasted the broadcaster

'I've never seen anything like it': Nick Ferrari blasts BBC over Diana interview
Shelagh Fogarty hears harrowing story of man whose wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's

Shelagh Fogarty hears harrowing story of man whose wife has Alzheimer's
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Monday - Wednesday 8-9

LBC’s Cross Question with Iain Dale extended to three nights a week!

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London