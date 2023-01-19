'I no longer have enough in the tank': Jacinda Ardern steps down as New Zealand PM

Jacinda Ardern has resigned. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Jacinda Ardern has stepped down as the prime minister of New Zealand.

The 42-year-old said almost six "challenging" years in the job had taken its toll.

Her resignation will come into effect on Sunday if the Labour Party can elect her replacement or on February 7 if it is drawn out.

Speaking in an emotional press conference, Ms Ardern said she hoped to find the energy to stay over the Christmas break but had not been able to do that.

"I am human. Politicians are human. We give all we can for as long as we can - and then it's time. And for me, it's time," she said.

"I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice.

"I am leaving because with such a privileged job comes a big responsibility.

"The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead - and also when you're not."

#BREAKING: The election date for the 2023 general election has just been announced. pic.twitter.com/aKQ7P1hVEH — NZ Parliament (@NZParliament) January 19, 2023

Ms Ardern was New Zealand's youngest ever PM, taking on the role at the age of 42 in 2017.

She said her party trailing in the polls ahead of the upcoming election had nothing to do with her decision.

"I am not leaving because I believe we can't win the election but because I believe we can and will," she insisted.

"But we need a fresh set of shoulders for the challenges of both this year and the next three."

Looking ahead at her plans, Ms Ardern said: "I am looking forward to spending time with my family once again... so to Neve, mumma is looking forward to being there when you start school this year, and to Clarke, let's finally get married."

The next New Zealand election will be held on October 14.