Jack Grealish welcomes first child with girlfriend Sasha Attwood and reveals sweet name

Jack Grealish has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Sasha Attwood. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Sasha Attwood.

The couple shared a black and white photo of their baby girl as she clung on to his finger.

She could be seen in a patterned baby grow and wrapped in a knitted blanket.

Sharing the update, Grealish said: "Mila Rose Grealish 27/09/24."

Sasha shared the same image, adding that it was "the most special moment of my life".

It comes after the pair announced in July that they were expecting their first child together.

They shared a photo of Sasha's growing baby bump, saying: "Half of me, half of you - beyond blessed."

Grealish's fellow teammates and celebrity friends were quick to congratulate him following the happy news.

Former England star Dele Alli said "Congrats" alongside a number of heart emojis.

England's Declan Rice also commented with a heart emoji.

Aston Villa's Ross Barkley said: "Congrats lad."

Gabriel Agbonlahor wrote: "Congrats bro."