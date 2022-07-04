Jacob Rees-Mogg slams Labour over 'half-cock' Brexit plan

Jacob Rees-Mogg has criticised Labour's Brexit plan. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Jacob Rees-Mogg has criticised Labour's Brexit plan as "smoke and mirrors", accusing leader Sir Keir Starmer of doing "what the Tories are doing but half-cock".

The Brexit Opportunities minister told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that Sir Keir's plans covered things the Tories were already doing, including changing the Northern Ireland protocol and recognition of qualifications.

Speaking to Andrew, Mr Rees-Mogg said: "I'm fascinated by what [Sir Keir] has got to say, or reports of it... and what he wants to do, by and large, is things either that the Conservatives are doing... they want to change the Northern Ireland Protocol, so I hope he'll support us on our Bill.

"And he wants recognition of qualifications, which we've already legislated for.

"So you do wonder if he was half asleep last year."

He added: "All that Sir Keir is going to be saying later on today is that he wants to do what the Conservatives are doing but half-cock - it's not much of an announcement by him.

"The question is - you wonder whether you can believe it from the man who voted 48 times to try and stop Brexit and who was desperate for a second referendum.

Mr Rees-Mogg went on to say: "For three years after the referendum he was trying to reverse the result of the referendum.

"So you're saying that he ignored the first vote but accepted the second... that's possible but it doesn't seem very credible.

"I think this is essentially smoke and mirrors."

Mr Rees-Mogg's comments came after Shadow International Trade Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds stressed to Andrew that Labour are 'not suggesting rejoining the EU, the Customs Union...or indeed, returning to the free movement of people' in their new Brexit plan.

He insisted that the party would not seek to rejoin the single market or customs union, even if public opinion shifted.

"We are not going to change our minds," he said.