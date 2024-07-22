Mother of jailed Just Stop Oil campaigner complains daughter will miss brother's wedding after she blocked M25

22 July 2024, 18:18

Mother of jailed Just Stop Oil campaigner complains daughter will miss brother's wedding after she blocked M25
Mother of jailed Just Stop Oil campaigner complains daughter will miss brother's wedding after she blocked M25. Picture: Just Stop Oil/Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The mother of a Just Stop Oil campaigner has complained that her daughter will miss her brother's wedding after being jailed for blocking the M25 motorway.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cathy Nelson protested her daughter Cressida Gethin's four-year sentence which "means she will not be present at her brother's wedding next summer."

Speaking outside court after the 22-year-old was jailed last week, Ms Nelson said her daughter had tried "polite routs to protest, persuade, and affect change... but saw that no one was paying attention."

The mother said Gethin had "no option" but to take action and block the motorway alongside the four other activists, who have been branded the Whole Truth Five by Just Stop Oil.

The quintet agreed to cause disruption to traffic by having protesters climb onto gantries over the motorway for four successive days in November 2022, the court heard.

The campaign has since launched a petition and have written to the attorney general to demand an "immediate end to to the imprisonment of brave nonviolent political prisoners".

Cressida Gethin (left) with Emma Mani and Alexander Wilcox outside Ealing Magistrates' Court, accused of causing a public nuisance after a Just Stop Oil protest, Friday July 22, 2022
Cressida Gethin (left) with Emma Mani and Alexander Wilcox outside Ealing Magistrates' Court, accused of causing a public nuisance after a Just Stop Oil protest, Friday July 22, 2022. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Just Stop Oil threatens to disrupt summer holiday plans with latest airport campaign

Read More: Two Just Stop Oil protesters bailed after 'causing £52,000 of damage' attempting to spray Taylor Swift's private jet with paint

Paying tribute to her daughter, Ms Nelson said: "She has always been unable to stand by when she sees injustice. She has the courage of a lion, and the moral compass that compels her to step forward when she sees wrong."

She continued: "Our politicians, our judiciary and our energy companies should be shocked and deeply embarrassed with how the court has dispensed its version of justice today."

Gethin was sentenced alongside four other Just Stop Oil protesters, including the co-founder, in what are thought to be the longest sentences ever given for peaceful protest.

She was jailed with Roger Hallam, 58, Daniel Shaw, 38, Louise Lancaster, 58, and Lucia Whittaker De Abreu, 35.

Hallam, co-founder of Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, was sentenced to five years' imprisonment while the remaining four defendants were each handed four years' imprisonment.

The sentences exceed those handed to fellow Just Stop Oil protesters Morgan Trowland and Marcus Decker, who scaled the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge on the Dartford Crossing in October 2022.

The Court of Appeal was later told Trowland, who was given a three-year sentence, and Decker, who was jailed for two years and seven months, were given the longest terms given for a peaceful protest case in modern times.

Surrey Police officers remove a Just Stop Oil activist from an overhead gantry above the M25 motorway between Junctions 12 and 13, November 8, 2022
Surrey Police officers remove a Just Stop Oil activist from an overhead gantry above the M25 motorway between Junctions 12 and 13, November 8, 2022. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutors alleged the M25 protests, which saw 45 people climb up the gantries, led to an economic cost of at least £765,000, while the cost to the Metropolitan Police was more than £1.1 million.

They also allegedly caused more than 50,000 hours of vehicle delay, affecting more than 700,000 vehicles, and left the M25 "compromised" for more than 120 hours.

A police officer suffered concussion and bruising after being knocked off his motorbike in traffic caused by one of the protests on November 9 2022, prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward KC said at the sentencing hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday.

All five defendants joined a Zoom call on November 2 2022 in which discussions were held about the planned protests, based off "what was said expressly and what could be inferred", and were aiming to recruit others for the protests on the call, Ms Ledward told the court.

The defendants were convicted by a jury of conspiracy intentionally to cause a public nuisance, contrary to section 78 of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 and Section 1 of the Criminal Law Act 1977, on July 11.

The defendants, referred to as the Whole Truth Five by Just Stop Oil on social media, spoke to confirm their names in court and shouted "We love you" from the dock immediately after the sentences were passed down.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Just Stop Oil could disrupt holidaymakers this summer

Holidaymakers face being blocked from boarding planes by Just Stop Oil at British airports this summer

Defence Secretary John Healey

Defence Secretary warns scale of issues facing British Army ‘much worse’ than previously feared

Dramatic footage on social media showed the blaze

Wildfires ravage Portuguese region loved by British holidaymakers

Rene Graham was killed on Sunday July 21

Teen victim of west London park shooting named and pictured for the first time

Kamala Harris has praised Joe Biden

Kamala Harris pays tribute to 'unmatched' legacy of Joe Biden, as Nancy Pelosi backs her for president run

Police said they attended the residence at Wexford Road, Coventry at around 12.15pm on Monday following an emergency 999 call

Woman in her 30s killed after being mauled by pet dog at home in Coventry

Secret Service boss Kimberly Cheatle denied claims she failed to provide Trump with adequate protection.

'We failed': Secret service boss brands Donald Trump shooting 'most significant failure in decades'

One of Britain's oldest cricket clubs bans players from hitting sixes after neighbours complain of damaged property

One of Britain's oldest cricket clubs bans players from hitting sixes after neighbours complain of damaged property

Anand Runwal jumped in front of the train to try to save his children

Pictured: Hero father who jumped in front of train to try to save his twin daughters, whose pushchair rolled onto tracks

The moment a sexual predator lured a 14-year-old schoolgirl to a guesthouse where he later raped her has been caught on camera.

Chilling footage captures sex predator luring schoolgirl, 14, to guesthouse before raping her after plying teen with alcohol
Migrants heading to Britain. Home Secretary Yvette cooper today revealed the scheme cost £700m and saw only four volunteers sent to Africa

Rwanda deportation scheme cost £700m and saw just four volunteers sent to Africa, Home Secretary reveals

Piccadilly line to partially close for 16 days in August causing major disruption for commuters and Arsenal fans

Piccadilly line to partially close for 16 days in August causing major disruption for commuters and Arsenal fans

Strictly pro dancer Janette Manrara breaks her silence following claims by former contestant Will Bayley

Strictly dancer Janette Manrara breaks silence following contestant's 'life-changing' injury claims

President of Croatia Zoran Milanović described the attack as a "savage unprecedented crime".

Several killed as gunman opens fire in Croatian care home

A boy was pronounced dead at the scene in Ladbroke Grove

Gunman 'jumped from bushes to assassinate 15-year-old boy' on 'family fun day' at west London park

Search for murdered Muriel McKay's remains called off by police after 'unsuccessful' farm dig

Search for murdered Muriel McKay's remains called off by police after 'unsuccessful' farm dig

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nuclear submariner Marcus Gauntlett is under investigation

Royal Navy sailor accused of stealing secrets from nuclear submarine after 'documents found on phone'
Alex Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtab died while being held in Gaza.

Israel confirms deaths of two hostages in Gaza ahead of ceasefire talks

BRITAIN-AVIATION-AIRSHOW

Labour could scrap two child benefit cap, Keir Starmer suggests ahead of backbench rebellion
Climate activists from Just Stop Oil march to protest against private jet flights and the proposed expansion of Farnborough Airport on January 27, 2024

Just Stop Oil threatens to disrupt summer holiday plans with latest airport campaign

Joey Barton charged over 'malicious online communications' about former England women's international Eni Aluko

Joey Barton charged after comparing former England Lioness Eni Aluko to 'Rose West' - as he slams 'Banana Republic'
Jack O'Sullivan

Parents of missing 23-year-old Jack O'Sullivan, who vanished nearly 4 months ago, say 'it’s getting worse & worse'
Declining profits are set to force Ryanair to cut ticket prices

Ryanair to slash summer fares as profits decline

Two Just Stop Oil protesters 'caused £52,000 of damage' after attempting to spray Taylor Swift's private jet with paint

Two Just Stop Oil protesters bailed after 'causing £52,000 of damage' attempting to spray Taylor Swift's private jet with paint
The girl's whole family died in the crash, along with a biker and pillion passenger

Girl, 11, orphaned as her entire family is killed in crash in West Yorkshire - as tributes paid to six victims
George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting
Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Donald Trump gunman 'scoped out Kate Middleton and had pictures of her on his phone' before failed murder attempt

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit