‘Jam in my donut’: Court hears more of Ryan Giggs’ poetry and text exchanges with his ex

Ryan Giggs told his PR executive girlfriend Kate Greville she was "the jam in my donut". Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Asher McShane

Ryan Giggs told his PR executive girlfriend Kate Greville she was "the jam in my doughnut, the truffle in my pasta, the salt in my tequila", a court has heard.

More messages between the former couple were read out at the trial of the ex-Manchester United footballer, who is accused of controlling and coercing behaviour towards the 38-year-old between August 2017 and November 2020.

The 48-year-old denies the allegation and also denies assaulting Ms Greville and her sister, Emma, 26, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

Kate Greville also claims that Giggs bruised her arm in September 2017 when he pulled her naked from a hotel bed in Dubai and threw her belongings into the corridor.

Ryan Giggs pictured at court today. Picture: Alamy

She says he also threw a bag with a laptop in it at her head at a London hotel on December 2019 and ejected her naked into the corridor, while in February 2020 she says he bruised her arm and knee in a Dubai hotel room when she fell as Giggs forcibly tried to stop her leaving.

Giggs denies any of the three incidents happened. Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was giving evidence this afternoon.

On October 3 2017, Giggs messaged Ms Greville: "You are my pot of gold. Fort Knox."

Asked to explain, he said: "Full of gold, it's priceless."

Ms Greville replied: "I was thinking it was hard to get into."

Two days later Giggs wrote: "What you have done to move to another country, to what you have done at QComms is amazing. I love the way you challenge me, educate me, even pull my toes."

Sir Alex Ferguson gave evidence today. Picture: Alamy

Ms Greville replied: "I'm so in love with you. I'm the luckiest girl in the world, I have 'The Greatest Love OF All' in my head now and I can't stop singing it."

Giggs said: "I'm going to make you the happiest girl in the world."

Ms Greville responded: "I'm going to make you the happiest man in the world. PS my sex bruise is coming out nicely too."

On October 8, Giggs wrote: "Literally never been so proud of you. You are so intelligent, so driven."

Ms Greville replied: "You gave me the confidence to come out here."On November 6, Giggs said: "Morning gorgeous. I am so punching. You are truly amazeballs."

Ms Greville responded: "You are not punching. You rock my world. You also have the bestest bum in the world. You are incredible."

On December 10, Ms Greville wrote: "You know I think you are amazing. I f****** adore you baby."

Giggs replied: "Fandabidoozie. You are the jam in my doughnut, the truffle in my pasta, the salt in my tequila.

Ms Greville said: "I keep thinking of us walking on the beach. You make my heart skip a beat. I even love massaging your feet."

Ms Greville went on to send a poem to Giggs, part of which read: "Counting down the days.

"I'm thinking of all of the ways I'm going to make that gorgeous cock of yours raise."

On New Year's Eve 2017, Giggs sent a post which spelled out his partner's surname: "G for Gorgeous, R for Radiant, E for Extraordinary, V for Vivacious, I for Idolised (by me), L for Legs, L for Legs, E for Everything I have wanted."

Manchester Crown Court has previously heard that Giggs walked out of a Dubai restaurant in February 2018 in a row over his phone messaging to his daughter who had injured herself in the UK.

On Giggs' return to the UK, Ms Greville posted to him: "You left me in a restaurant all on my own which was beyond cruel and incredibly upsetting. I would never do that to you. Nothing warranted that."

Giggs said: "When you have kids you might understand."

Ms Greville replied: "You are right, I don't have any kids. How can I fully understand when I don't have kids. You should try harder to make me understand. I was trying to help and you threw it back in my face. I felt like a whore."

On June 17 2019, Ms Greville wrote: "I need to talk about setting up my own business. I need your advice. I also need someone to help with accounts."

Giggs replied: "Will sort everything baby."

The jury then heard messages which followed an argument the couple had in February 2020 in Dubai, during which Ms Greville claims Giggs injured her.

Giggs wrote: "I came after you but you must have got a taxi. I'm gutted, I was drunk too, Please come back. I said I'm sorry."

Ms Greville said: "I'm not OK. I'm absolutely devastated about what happened. It's best we don't see each other again. I'm not coming back to Manchester."

Giggs said: "You have my black (bank) card, please send asap, For the record I loved every single moment of this week. I love you Kate, I always have."

Later he wrote: "I apologise for calling you Stacey (his ex-wife). I don't know what to do... I simply can't believe this has happened. Please send me my black card asap."

Ms Greville replied: "I just feel we are not incompatible. When we are good we are amazing, like ridiculously amazing but I feel in any minute we can change. We are not solid."

Days later Giggs messaged Ms Greville's best friend: "I do believe she is my soul mate. Clearly there are issues but isn't there in any relationship. I'm sorry for bothering you."

In another message to the friend he said: "I want to send something for Kate. Can you help please? I want to send some amazeball flowers."

The court heard that Ms Greville unblocked Giggs as she told him she was setting up a UK branch for her PR employers.

Giggs asked: "You need an investor? I want to help. That's amazing."