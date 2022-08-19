Chef, 60, ‘stabbed worker to death in Soho Korean restaurant after row about food prep’

19 August 2022, 13:31

A man has appeared at the Old Bailey (right) accused of stabbing a man in a restaurant on London's Poland Street
A man has appeared at the Old Bailey (right) accused of stabbing a man in a restaurant on London's Poland Street. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A chef appeared in court today accused of stabbing a colleague to death in a row about food preparation at a Korean restaurant in Soho.

Li Hunan, 60, appeared in court on Friday charged with the murder of 58-year-old Il Sung at the kitchen where they worked in a side road near Oxford Street in central London.

It is alleged that the two men had argued about the way the victim was preparing food with the defendant querying his skill as a chef.

It is claimed the defendant had been critical of the victim and a row ensued on Monday morning.

The defendant allegedly used a knife he was using to prepare food to swing out at the victim, who had a knife sharpener.

The incident happened at a restaurant in Poland Street in London
The incident happened at a restaurant in Poland Street in London. Picture: Alamy

Police had been alerted at 11.40am and found the victim collapsed in the restaurant kitchen.

The 58-year-old, from Southwark, south London, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.20pm.

A post-mortem examination found a preliminary cause of death was sharp force trauma to the chest.

The victim had suffered two fatal stab wounds to the chest as well as slash wounds, including one to the face.

Li Hunan appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday
Li Hunan appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday. Picture: Alamy

The defendant, who is believed to be a Chinese national, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday.

He was assisted in the dock by an interpreter.

Judge Philip Katz set a timetable for the case with a plea hearing on November 4.

The defendant, of no fixed address, was remanded into custody.

