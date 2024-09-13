Jay Blades' wife breaks silence after the Repair Shop star is charged with ‘controlling and coercive behaviour'

Presenter Jay Blades during King Charles III's foundation's promotion of craft and its relevance to the built environment at Chelsea Barracks, London, ahead of a new exhibition by The Prince's Foundation Picture date: Thursday January 26, 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The wife of Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades has spoken for the first time after the television star was charged with 'controlling or coercive behaviour' towards her.

Blades, 54, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Friday after being charged by West Mercia Police with one count of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship.

Now, Lisa Marie Zbozen has taken to social media for the first time since her estranged husband's court appearance.

Sharing a news article to instagram, the post stated Blades had been charged with controlling or coercive behaviour overlayed with comments by another instagram user.

"For the protection and honour of all women, I am glad to see this article," the reposted article said.

According to court documents, the charge relates to his fitness instructor wife Lisa Zbozen, who announced on her Instagram page in May that their relationship was over.

The couple married in the grounds of a beachfront villa in Barbados on November 22 2022.

Lisa Marie Zbozen has taken to social media for the first time since her estranged husband's court appearance to repost a story on her estranged husband. Picture: Instagram

The presenter, who fronts primetime show The Repair Shop, will appear at Worcester Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on October 11.

Following his court appearance, the show, which was scheduled to play out on Friday evening, had been bumped from schedules.

In a statement, West Mercia Police said: "54-year-old Jason Blades of Claverley in Wolverhampton has been charged with controlling and coercive behaviour.

"He appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court this morning (Friday 13th September) and has been bailed to appear at Worcester Crown Court on Friday 11th October."

Furniture restorer Blades, who was made an MBE for services to craft in 2022, found fame on The Repair Shop, the restoration programme he has presented since 2017, which sees members of the public take worn-out family heirlooms to be restored by a team of experts.

Jay Blades puts the finishing touches to a restored chair at the Pickle Factory in Bermondsey, south London, ahead of the opening of a pop-up showcasing a new generation of makers. Picture date: Tuesday March 12, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Lisa confirmed the couple's break-up via social media on May 2 this year.

She wrote: "I don’t know how to say this because it’s still really raw."

"I probably should be really angry but I’m just incredibly sad about the whole thing right now."

It came just days after Blades announced he would be taking a break from social media.