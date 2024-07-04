Jay Slater could be alive ‘drinking rainwater and eating plants’, says investigator as he urges family ‘not to give up hope’

Jay Slater could be alive, a private investigator has claimed. Picture: social media/alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Jay Slater could still be alive "drinking rainwater and eating plants", a private investigator has claimed.

Army reservist and private investigator Juan García told The Times that the search for Jay has been ended prematurely, as he urged his family: "don't give up hope."

"Two weeks is too premature to end the search," he told the publication.

"[Slater] could be alive somewhere — someone can drink from rainwater and eat plants.

"The family should not give up hope."

Jay, from Lancashire, has been missing since June 17, when he was on holiday for a weekend music festival with two friends.

Jay Slater and his mum Debbie Duncan. Picture: social media

It comes after a separate private investigator claimed a ‘scared’ Jay fled the Airbnb he stayed in with two men after admitting to stealing a £12,000 Rolex.

Mark Williams-Thomas, who worked on the Madeleine McCann case, said Jay, 19, did not want to return to the Airbnb in Tenerife - despite his phone running low on battery.

Williams-Thomas claimed on his Twitter page that Jay posted a Snapchat saying he had taken the Rolex from an unidentified person.

Police are understood to be speaking to witnesses about an alleged Rolex theft at a beach club hours before the teenager’s disappearance.

A ‘brawl’ reportedly broke out at the Papagayo Beach Club in the early morning of June 17 after an Eastern European man allegedly had his watch taken.

Jay Slater went missing on June 17. Picture: Alamy

Several personnel during the macro search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater. Picture: Alamy

Williams-Thomas added that he has not been able to verify whether what Jay said was true, but that friends have said “he would not make this up”.

“The watch was subject of later conversation between the friends,” he added.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old British man who was with the missing teen at an Airbnb before he vanished has insisted "he left the house alive".

Ayub Qassim was with Jay just before he disappeared, after inviting the teen back to his Airbnb.

"The only comment I have to make is that Jay came to the house alive, and he left the house alive," he told MailOnline.