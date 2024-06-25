Jay Slater's employer says 'picture being painted' of British teen is 'just not true' as hunt continues in Tenerife

25 June 2024, 14:57

Picture: Alamy / Facebook

By Danielle de Wolfe

Jay Slater's employer has said the 'picture being painted' of the missing British teen is 'just not true' as specialist search teams with dogs arrive from Madrid.

As the hunt for the teenager entered its second week, PH Build Group, Jay's employer, has spoken out for the first time on social media to dispel rumours circulating online.

The 19-year-old from Oswaldtwistle is employed by the group as an apprentice bricklayer, with Slater's boss taking to social media to comment publicly for the first time.

The teen travelled to Tenerife for a weekend music festival with two friends when he disappeared late on the night of June 16.

PH Build Group has now said it had to delete a Facebook post about the teenager members of the public had replied with "negative comments and conspiracy theories".

It comes as countless super-sleuths continue to post theories to social media following the team's disappearance.

As part of the Facebook post, PH Build Group wrote: "Our Jay is still missing! We removed our last post due to all the negative comments and conspiracy theories.”
As part of the Facebook post, the firm set out to defend the teenager's character amid speculation.

As part of the Facebook post, PH Build Group wrote: "Our Jay is still missing! We removed our last post due to all the negative comments and conspiracy theories.”

“Jay has been with us since he left school and is liked by all. He's a valued member of our team and we stand by him.

"The picture being painted of him is just not true.

"The fact is he's a 19-year-old lad missing in a foreign country. He needs to be back home where he belongs.

"Come on Jay, we are all praying for you."

Extensive searches have been underway since his disappearance, but now detectives on the holiday island are evaluating the teenager’s background.

Following his disappearance, it emerged that Jay was part group of eight people who attacked a 17-year-old with a machete, golf clubs and an axe in Rishton, Lancashire, in 2021.

The victim, Tom Hilton, had his skull "split open" during the attack and has since spoken out urging the hunt for the teenager to continue in Tenerife, telling online sleuths to "give it a rest".

Jay was handed an 18-month community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work following the attack

Mr Hilton added: "This young lad's missing and his family's heartbroken. Put yourself in their shoes.

"Stop talking nonsense on social and get this lad found, mentioning my name all this and that.

"Have some respect and help find this boy and get him back to his family."

