Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson facing seven more sex offence charges

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson is now facing 18 charges of historical sex offences. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The number of historical sex offences being faced by former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has increased to 18 before his latest court appearance.

Mr Donaldson, 61, is expected to appear at Newry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday for a preliminary enquiry (PE) hearing to establish if there is sufficient evidence to send him for trial.

During previous court appearances, he had faced 11 holding charges brought by police.

An evidence file has since been reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) and the former DUP leader will now face 18 charges.

He will face one charge of rape, four of gross indecency and 13 charges of indecent assault.

The former party leader has previously stated that he will be strenuously contesting the charges.

Ex-DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in court on rape and other sex charges

His co-accused, his wife Lady Eleanor Donaldson, 58, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, faces charges of aiding and abetting in connection with the alleged offences.

The number of charges she faces has increased from four to five.

There are two alleged victims.

It has already been confirmed that Donaldson, who was the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, is not running for re-election in the UK General Election this week.

He was arrested and charged in relation to the historical sexual allegations at the end of March.

Jeffrey Donaldson's wife, Lady Eleanor Donaldson leaves Newry Magistrates' Court, after appearing to face charges in relation to the same police investigation as her husband. Picture: Alamy

Mr Donaldson resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations against him emerged.

It is understood that in a letter to DUP party officers at the time, he made clear he would be "strenuously contesting" all charges against him.

Weeks prior to his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont following a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions.

East Belfast MP and previous deputy leader Gavin Robinson has been appointed his successor as DUP leader.

There was a large media and police presence when the two accused made their first appearance at Newry court in April.

Wednesday will be the first occasion they have had to appear in court in person since then.

