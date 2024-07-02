Hunt for dine and dash group who ran up £150 bill on steaks and beer in 'family pub' before bolting

The Horse and Jockey pub has released images of the people they say dined and dashed. Picture: Facebook/Horse and Jockey

By Kit Heren

A group of four are said to have run up a bill of around £150 in a Derbyshire pub before leaving without paying.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The diners left the Horse and Jockey pub in Tideswell in the Peak District without paying for the steaks and beer they ate.

They are said to have sneaked out of the pub without being noticed on a particularly busy night.

Pub owners have released CCTV stills of the group, who ate at the pub on June 24, in the hopes of finding them and getting them to pay up.

John Watson, the pub landlord, said the lost revenue has hit them hard, as it would for any pub.

He told MailOnline: "We're a family pub and our staff work really hard to provide a good service and really good food and drink for our guests.

"The hospitality industry is only just getting back on its feet and we've come off the back of a difficult winter so losing £150 in revenue really matters to us, as it would to any pub in the country.

"The bar staff said they made no attempt to pay after having a really good meal, they simply walked out and weren't seen again."

Mr Watson's son Sam said that they had not told the police yet because they want to work this out with the group.

He said: "We'd like them to come back to the pub and settle their bill and as far as we are concerned that will be the end of the matter.

"They're fairly distinctive so hopefully someone might recognise them."

People react with disgust to news of the dine-and-dash group.

"I hope they get caught people work hard in the pub industry," one said.

Another added: "What a disgusting thing to do. I feel sorry for the pub, they work hard for their money. I hope they get caught".

Dine-and-dash incidents appear to have become more prevalent in recent years.

Kate Nicholls, the CEO of the trade body UKHospitality, said it was "a serious matter for the businesses affected."

She added: "These businesses operate on very tight net profit margins – less than 4% – and often it can be quite big-spend items that people are going for.

"The cashflow impact is not something that can be reclaimed. It's not like an insurance loss – but it can have a very real impact."