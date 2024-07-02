Jay Slater hunt takes dramatic turn as officers close in on Airbnb where teenager stayed before disappearing

Officers have returned to the cottage where Jay Slater, 19, stayed before disappearing. Picture: Social media/Booking.com

By Flaminia Luck

Spanish Police have reportedly returned to the Airbnb where missing teenager Jay Slater stayed in Tenerife just before he disappeared.

The 19-year-old - who vanished on June 17 - went back to the property in the village of Masca with two mystery British men in the early hours of Monday morning after a rave in Playa de las Americas.

Jay, from from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, left the two bedroom cottage called Casa Abuela Tina at 7.30am and posted two pictures from it on Snapchat, according to the MailOnline.

Despite the search for him being called off on Sunday - two plain-clothes officers were sent to the property at 11am on Tuesday.

Jay Slater has been missing since June 17. Picture: Alamy

The 19-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle, disappeared at the Mirador de la Cruz de Hilda, near the village of Masca, on June 17.

He attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the island - which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

The search for him has included help from a helicopter, drones and a unit of dogs specialized in searches in large areas.

The hunt was called off on Sunday after the Civil Guard called for volunteers to join a “massive search” in the Masca area of the island on Saturday.

Officers have insisted the investigation remains open.

Slater disappeared on June 17 at the Mirador de la Cruz de Hilda, in Masca, Tenerife. Picture: Alamy