Second round of names in Epstein court documents released

4 January 2024, 23:47 | Updated: 5 January 2024, 00:15

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Jenny Medlicott

The second batch of names listed in court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein has been released.

A New York court has released the second tranche of the Epstein files. The names in the documents are currently being reviewed.

The latest cache of legal files is expected to feature 19 documents, totalling around 300 pages.

The fact that people are named in the documents does not mean they are accused of any wrongdoing.

It comes after the first batch of names were released on Wednesday evening. The names of some associates of Epstein, previously referred to as John Doe or Jane Doe, were revealed from the 934 pages of documents.

A US judge, Loretta Preska, ordered that materials connected to Virginia Giuffre's 2015 defamation case against Maxwell be released. The case was settled in 2017 but the names have remained a secret up until now. Judge Preska said that some individuals should be named because they had already spoken to the media.

The second batch of Epstein documents has been released.
Among the claims in the papers are that Prince Andrew visited Epstein's Caribbean island, according to Epstein's former fixer Ghislaine Maxwell.

The files also show an accuser, referred to in the documents as Jane Doe 3, claim she was told to have sex with the Duke of York.

The accuser said she was "forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations".

This included Ghislaine Maxwell's flat in London, New York, and Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands during an orgy with other underage girls.

They say she was ordered to "give the Prince whatever he demanded" and that Maxwell, who is serving a 20 year jail term, "facilitated Prince Andrew's acts of sexual abuse by acting as a 'madame' for Epstein".

The documents do not say when the alleged orgy is said to have taken place.

Prince Andrew was among those named in the first batch of documents.
The court files come from a 2015 defamation case brought by his accuser Virginia Giuffre against Maxwell. That case was settled two years later.

Andrew has strenuously denied claims against him and insisted he has no memory of encountering Ms Giuffre.

The files also include a deposition from Johanna Sjoberg, a then 21-year-old college student who described seeing Andrew and Ms Giuffre at Epstein's home in Manhattan.

She had been hired as an assistant for the financier.

Ms Sjoberg claimed that she posed for a photo with Andrew and Ms Giuffre along with a Spitting Image puppet of the duke.

"And they decided to take a picture with it, in which Virginia and Andrew sat on a couch," she said.

"They put the puppet on Virginia's lap and I sat on Andrew's lap, and they put the puppet's hand on Virginia's breast, and Andrew put his hand on my breast, and they took a photo.

A number of other famous people are mentioned in the papers, which a judge chose to release because a number of individuals have spoken to the press.

Bill Clinton, US president between 1993 and 2001, appears in several of the forty documents.

He has previously denied any knowledge of Epstein's criminal activity but acknowledged being a former associate of the paedophile.

Donald Trump, the former president and leading Republican nominee for the 2024 election, was also named in the files.

Other political figures named include former Vice President under Clinton, Al Gore.

Many well-known actors are also included: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Cameron Diaz, and Bruce Willis. Epstein has been labelled a 'name-dropper', however, by alleged victim Johanna Sjoberg in the released evidence.

The inclusion of the names in the court documents does not suggest that any of the individuals have been accused of wrongdoing. Some of the names include those cited as associates, friends of victims of the convicted paedophile - while others have been named in passing at legal proceedings.

