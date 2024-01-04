Prince Andrew accused of having 'underage orgy' in newly released Jeffrey Epstein court files

Prince Andrew has been named in newly released court documents about Epstein. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Prince Andrew is accused of taking part in an "underage orgy" on Jeffrey Epstein's island, new court documents say.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Files released in the US show an accuser claim she was told to have sex with the Duke of York.

The accuser, referred to in the documents as Jane Doe 3, said she was "forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations".

This included Ghislaine Maxwell's flat in London, New York, and Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands during an orgy with other underage girls.

They say she was ordered to "give the Prince whatever he demanded" and that Maxwell, who is serving a 20 year jail term, "facilitated Prince Andrew's acts of sexual abuse by acting as a 'madame' for Epstein".

The documents do not say when the alleged orgy is said to have taken place.

Read more: What does the release of the Epstein documents mean for Prince Andrew?

Andrew has been named in court documents. Picture: Getty

The court files come from a 2015 defamation case brought by his accuser Virginia Giuffre against Maxwell. That case was settled two years later.

Andrew has strenuously denied claims against him and insisted he has no memory of encountering Ms Giuffre.

He settled her case against him, reportedly to the tune of several millions of pounds.

Read more: Prince Andrew 'visited Jeffrey Epstein's private island', court documents claim, as Bill Clinton also named

The files also include a deposition from Johanna Sjoberg, a then 21-year-old college student who described seeing Andrew and Ms Giuffre at Epstein's home in Manhattan.

She had been hired as an assistant for the financier.

Ms Sjoberg claimed that she posed for a photo with Andrew and Ms Giuffre along with a Spitting Image puppet of the duke.

A raft of files related to Epstein's alleged associates have been released. Picture: Getty

"And they decided to take a picture with it, in which Virginia and Andrew sat on a couch," she said.

"They put the puppet on Virginia's lap and I sat on Andrew's lap, and they put the puppet's hand on Virginia's breast, and Andrew put his hand on my breast, and they took a photo."

A number of other famous people are mentioned in the papers, which a judge chose to release because a number of individuals have spoken to the press.

Documents show Maxwell said that former president Bill Clinton dined on Epstein's private jet while travelling around the world.

She denied, however, that he ever visited the paedophile's Caribbean island, Little St James.

Ms Sjoberg said Epstein told her Mr Clinton "likes them young, referring to girls".

Stephen Hawking is also mentioned in the papers, including a claim by Epstein that untrue allegations had been made that he participated in an orgy.