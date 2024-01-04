Jeremy Clarkson launches fresh battle with council over plans for 'urgent' 118ft Diddly Squat barn

Diddly Squat Farm opened in 2020 and is the subject of the TV series Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Alamy

By Ana Truesdale

Jeremy Clarkson submitted another planning application to West Oxfordshire District Council, this time to apply to build a large barn on Diddly Squat farm.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The application said Diddly Squat Farm has an "urgent need for the additional storage."

The proposed barn would be 118ft by 59ft and would store grain on the site.

Documents filed before Christmas said: "The current grain store is not of an appropriate design for its purpose and in any case is too small to support the farm's arable operations which produces up to six different crops, with four main crops."

It comes after Jeremy Clarkson received a letter from the West Oxfordshire District Council in December over his plans to plant trees on Diddly Squat farm.

The local authority asked him to reduce the number of trees he planned to plant on his property.

"I recently received a missive from West Oxfordshire district council telling me that my plans to plant some trees must be scaled back. I'm not making that up, by the way", the TV presenter said.

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence with good news despite leaving Grand Tour alongside Richard Hammond and James May

Read more: Where are Alan Bates and Paula Vennells now? The real people behind Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Part of the farm lies on an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty which has greater protection by planning laws.

The barn proposal is the 11th application the TV presenter has filed since he bought the land near Chadlington, Oxfordshire in 2008.

Amazon Prime Video confirmed in November that Clarkson's Farm will be renewed for a fourth series. The third series will air on the streaming service sometime this year.