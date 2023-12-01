Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence with good news despite leaving Grand Tour alongside Richard Hammond and James May

1 December 2023, 07:28

Jeremy Clarkson has broken his silence after it emerged that he, James May and Richard Hammond were set to leave the Grand Tour
Jeremy Clarkson has broken his silence after it emerged that he, James May and Richard Hammond were set to leave the Grand Tour. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Jeremy Clarkson has broken his silence after the news emerged that he is to leave the Grand Tour, alongside James May and Richard Hammond.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Clarkson, 63, May, 60, and Hammond, 52, no longer wanted to film the Amazon Prime show, the Sun reported.

Clarkson has also made two series of Clarkson's Farm, his own Amazon show, without the others, in recent years. He is now set to concentrate more on that.

The TV personality said on Instagram: "Been a busy day. No more Grand Tour after next year but a LOT more Clarkson’s Farm.

"Which, this evening, is looking extremely lovely."

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson apologises to Harry and Meghan for saying he wants her stripped naked and pelted with excrement

Read more: End of the road: Top Gear 'axed after 46 years' following Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff's horror crash

A TV insider told the Sun: "The Grand Tour is one of Prime Video’s most watched shows and Jeremy, James and Richard have a devoted following.

"But the guys have made no bones about the fact they’re all advancing in years and they have lots of other projects to pursue.

"They just felt like the time was right and wanted to go out on a high when the show remained popular.”

The Grand Tour stars, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, visit Krakow in Poland
The Grand Tour stars, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, visit Krakow in Poland. Picture: Getty

The Grand Tour launched in 2016 after the trio left Top Gear, and has been well-watched, with generally positive reviews from critics.

The show has had five series since and 44 episodes, featuring Clarkson, Hammond and May's outlandish antics.

Trips to Mauritania and Zimbabwe are still yet to air.

Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May attend a screening of 'The Grand Tour' season 3
Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May attend a screening of 'The Grand Tour' season 3. Picture: Getty

Clarkson and May both also have their own separate Amazon shows - Clarkson's Farm and Our Man In...

The studio could later revive The Grand Tour after Clarkson, Hammond and May left, the Sun reported - something the current hosts would not be against.

It comes after news emerged that Top Gear was set to be axed after 46 years following Andrew Flintoff's horror crash during filming.

The future of the show was plunged into doubt after Flintoff suffered facial injuries and broken ribs in a crash on the test track last December.

The former England cricket captain was driving a three-wheeled Morgan Super 3 at the time, worth around £43,000, described as a "motorised tricycle" without airbags.

Top Gear has been on hiatus since filming for the 34th series was paused over the crash.

Flintoff was spotted for the first time with scars and dressings on his face in early September after keeping out of the limelight for nine months.

But now production staff are understood to have been told to focus on other work.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Aslef union has promised rolling strikes between 1 and 9 December

Will your train journey be affected over the Christmas period? December strikes explained

King Charles warned Cop28 that the 'hope of the world' rested on the Dubai summit's shoulders today

'Hope of the world' rests on Dubai climate summit, King Charles tells Cop28

Exclusive
A Met Police officer tasered a 10-year-old girl

Father of girl, 10, tasered by police says officer's actions are a 'green light to go around tasering anybody'

Dozens of schools have been forced to close amid the snowfall

Dozens of UK schools forced to close as Brits wake up to snow - see the full list

Japan US Osprey Crash

Japan voices concern about US military using Osprey aircraft after fatal crash

Thousands of families face being kicked out of their homes ahead of Christmas

'It's about not having anywhere for my kids to sleep': 12,500 families face eviction by Christmas

Engineers were called to the scene after an overhead cable failing left 700 passengers without power or working toilets.

‘Inhumane’ conditions as Eurostar passengers stranded for eight hours without toilets or power

Israel Palestinians

Israeli jets hit Gaza targets after week-long truce expires

Live
Snow has blanketed parts of the UK and more is set to fall today

UK snow latest: Cold health alerts issued as snow blankets parts of UK

Snow has fallen in areas around the UK after one of the coldest Novembers in years. Credit: Alamy

Health alerts issued and elderly people told to 'wear more layers' as South-east England sees earliest winter snow in 15 years
Safina Namukwaya has given birth to twins aged 70

Seventy-year-old woman gives birth to twins, but says the father has abandoned her

Israel Palestinians

Israel resumes strikes in Gaza Strip as truce with Hamas expires

Police clashed with Legia Warsaw fans on Thursday night

Police officer set on fire and three more hurt after Polish football fans unleash 'planned violence' at Aston Villa game

King Charles in Dubai

Charles to tell world leaders 'the Earth does not belong to us' at Cop28 as he 'prays for action on climate'

Parts of the UK are set to see 5cm of snow on Friday

Brits to get 5cm of snow as temperatures plummet to -10C, as warning issued for drivers amid freezing conditions

Fighting has resumed on Friday

Israel-Hamas war restarts as truce deadline expires, as both sides blame each other for breaching ceasefire terms

Latest News

See more Latest News

Released prisoner

Israeli military confirms release of six more hostages in Gaza Strip

Rishi Sunak will call for an "era of action" on the climate

Sunak to call for 'era of action' on climate at Cop28 - despite watering down green measures at home
Omid Scobie has insisted he never sent out a book including two royals' names amid racism allegations

Dutch translator on Omid Scobie's Endgame insists she was sent manuscript with two royals' names in race row
Lloyds banking group is closing more branches in 2024.

Lloyds group to close 45 branches as Labour pledges to keep banks back on the high street - is your local affected?
Hall and Oates

Hall and Oates row: Judge extends pause on Oates’ sale of stake in business

Hamas has claimed Israel is refusing to take back the bodies of the Bibas family

Hamas releases propaganda video of father of 10-month-old Kfir Bibas saying Israel refuses to take his family's bodies
Police clashed with Legia Warsaw fans

Three officers injured as Polish football fans unleash 'planned and systematic violence' on police ahead of Villa game
William and Kate dazzled on the red carpet as they brushed off Scobie's claims

William and Kate all smiles on red carpet as royals brush aside storm around Omid Scobie's book Endgame
Opec sign

Saudi Arabia extends cut in oil it sends to world in bid to boost prices

An 18-month row over pay, job security and conditions has come to an end, for now

'Provoke us again and we will respond in kind': Mick Lynch issues new threat to government after pay deal halts strikes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles as they welcomed the Crown Prince and Princess of Sweden at Windsor Castle today

Kate and William are all smiles as they welcome Swedish Royals amid ongoing Omid Scobie race row
King Charles brushed off controversy in his COP28 meeting with Nigeria’s president

King Charles says he’s 'alright… just about' as he brushes off Omid Scobie Endgame row

Mr Scobie said he was 'frustrated' with the name appearing in the Dutch edition of the book

Omid Scobie says he is as 'frustrated as everyone else' after royals in racism storm named in Dutch version of Endgame

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit