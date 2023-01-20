Exclusive

'Does he mean fat old Charlton fans?' Comic Jim Davidson hits back at Sadiq Khan over Tory celeb jibe

Jim Davidson took aim at Sadiq Khan. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Riley

Jim Davidson has taken aim at Sadiq Khan after the mayor of London said "his ilk" was the only type of celebrity to endorse the Conservatives.

He said Mr Khan thinks only the left can be good and everyone else "must be the bad guy".

The mayor had been responding to Emma Best, a Tory member of the London Assembly, who claimed he had put aside £10,000 for a celebrity endorsement at the launch event of an advice bus dedicated to the cost of living crisis.

On Thursday, Mr Khan denied that £10,000 had been spent, labelled the Tories "embarrassing" for sending out a press release on the story, and said: "We know that the only celebrities wishing to endorse the Tories are Jim Davidson… and people of that ilk."

The comedian hit back at Mr Khan, telling LBC that the mayor had been "generalising".

Read more: Anger as Rishi Sunak says only 'idiots' think he can cut tax, with critics branding the PM 'desperate'

Sadiq Khan mocked the Tories about their celebrity endorsements. Picture: Alamy

Jim Davidson hit back at Sadiq Khan. Picture: Alamy

"I don't know what he means by my ilk – old, fat men, unfunny comics, Charlton Athletic supporters, what? I don't get it. And I don't think it's very nice."

He went on: "I think everything he does is political, and everything he does shows the type of man that he is.

"He's one of these people that thinks that the left is good and anyone that has a different political opinion must be the bad guy.

"He should concentrate on clearing London up, stopping knife crime and sorting out the police force, getting the public services back together and sorting the roads out.

"Why is he wasting his time talking about me? Because I voted Conservative? The majority of the country did, that's why they are in government and his mob aren't."