Jockey Club scraps 'outdated' formal dress code to make racing more 'accessible and inclusive'

Racegoers dress up for their day at the races. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The Jockey Club has scrapped their formal dress code to make racing more "accessible and inclusive".

The organisation, which owns 15 of the biggest courses in Britain, decided to ditch the "outdated" dress code following a review and feedback from racegoers.

It will instead encourage spectators to "dress as you feel most comfortable and confident" with immediate effect.

The only exception to the rule change is "offensive fancy dress or offensive clothing of any kind and replica sports shirts", the Jockey Club said.

Chief executive Nevin Truesdale said: "Horseracing has always been a sport enjoyed by people from all different backgrounds and it's really important to us to be accessible and inclusive.

"We hope that by no longer placing an expectation upon people of what they should and shouldn't wear we can help highlight that racing really is for everyone.

"For those who visit our venues, a day at the races is all about spending quality leisure time with friends and family and we believe people enjoy themselves best when they feel relaxed. A major part of that is wearing clothing which you are comfortable in.

"While The Jockey Club has a rich heritage and history it is also a forward-thinking organisation which places a great emphasis on diversity and inclusion and always seeks to reflect modern trends.

Racegoers pose for pictures as they attend the "Ladies day" on the second day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting, at Aintree Racecourse, in Liverpool. Picture: Getty

"So, when we reviewed this area of the raceday experience, it has been clear to us that enforcing a dress code seems rather outdated in the 21st century in the eyes of many of our racegoers.

"Of course that doesn't mean we are discouraging people from dressing up for a day at the races if they want to.

"This is about giving people a choice and the opportunity to come racing dressed however they feel most comfortable and confident, while also bearing in mind the challenges regularly presented by the British weather!"

Racegoers arrive for the final day at Royal Ascot. Picture: Alamy

Racegoers cheer on their horses as they enjoy the atmosphere of Ladies Day at the Aintree Grand National Festival. Picture: Getty

While the change has been made official in 2023, Mr Truesdale underlined a significant number of fixtures already operate without dress codes.

"It is a common misconception that a day at the races has always required you to dress in a certain way, regardless of the fixture," he said.

"In fact, even at really high profile days like the Cheltenham Festival, that has simply not been the case and our only recommendation has been to dress appropriately for the weather.

"By taking the decision not to impose dress codes at any of our 15 racecourses we now hope to get rid of any ambiguity or uncertainty and simply let people know that whatever they feel comfortable wearing they'll be welcome to join us on a raceday.

"For many, clothing is the ultimate expression of individuality and by removing the need to be dressed in a certain way we hope to really demonstrate how inclusive we believe our sport is, as well as being a fantastic and thrilling day out."

The Queen Elizabeth II Stand at Epsom will continue to require either morning dress or formal daywear on Derby Day.