'We will all be together again': John Travolta leads tributes to Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John starred in Grease with John Travolta. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

John Travolta has led tributes to his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John after she died aged 73.

The British-born singer died "peacefully" at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends, her husband confirmed.

She suffered a long battle with breast cancer, having first been diagnosed in the 90s before it returned in 2013 and 2017.

The actress was best known for her role as Sandy in the 1978 hit musical Grease, in which she starred alongside John Travolta.

Following the announcement, he said: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better.

"Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.

"We will see you down the road and we will all be together again.

"Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!

"Your Danny, your John!"

Dame Olivia's performance saw her nominated for multiple awards including two Golden Globes, and various other film accolades.

She was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame almost 41 years ago to the day of her death - on August 5 1981.

The soundtrack to Grease is one of the world's best-selling albums of recorded music and features the two hit duets from Dame Olivia and Travolta: Summer Nights and You're The One That I Want.

Travolta signed off his tribute to the actress with "your Danny". Picture: Alamy

Other Hollywood A-listers and collaborators paying tribute to Newton-John included Kylie Minogue, Peter Andre, Dionne Warwick, James Gunn and Edgar Wright.

Dionne Warwick, who recorded a duet with Newton-John in 2006, tweeted: "Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir.

"Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with. I will most definitely miss her.

"She now Rests in the Arms of the Heavenly Father."

Kylie Minogue said Dame Olivia "was and always will be" an inspiration to her.

"Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John," the pop megastar wrote on Twitter.

"And, I always will. (Just like this picture @nfsaonline) She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways.

"My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER."

Singer Peter Andre hailed her "a true icon" who was "warm, kind and caring to everyone".

"I will never forget this night. I had the privilege of performing alongside Olivia Newton John for the Spina Bifida charity concert in Australia," he said, sharing a picture of the pair together.

"She was warm, kind and caring to everyone backstage. She was the same every time we met.

"A true icon. Sad day."

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John celebrating the 40th anniversary of Grease. Picture: Getty

Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin recalled starring alongside Dame Olivia in the 1996 film It's My Party, one of the first films to address the topic of Aids patients dying with dignity.

She said on Twitter: "I am SO saddened at the news of the passing of Olivia Newton John.

"I remember being so star struck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount.

"She was the sweetest and brightest light and I loved getting to know her on It's My Party. RIP dear, sweet Olivia."

The pair worked together in the 80s too. Picture: Alamy

Hollywood star Antonio Banderas said: "Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John. Deepest condolences to her family and loved ones."

American filmmaker and actor James Gunn called her his "first real crush" and revealed he previously bought her home in Malibu.

"Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John," he tweeted.

"My first real crush as a kid.

"I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace."

Fans left flowers at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Picture: Getty

US actress Rosanna Arquette, who won a best supporting actress Bafta for her performance in 1985's Desperately Seeking Susan, was also among those paying tribute.

She said: "Fly with the angels Olivia Newton John."

Filmmaker Edgar Wright, whose credits include Last Night in Soho and Baby Driver, added: "Olivia Newton John so completely dominated the charts and Top Of The Pops when I was a kid, it felt like she was pop music.

"And yes, Xanadu is still a stone cold classic song. RIP."

Olivia Newton-John speaking during the G'Day USA American Australian Association Arts Gala 2021. Picture: Getty

Kiss co-founder and frontman Paul Stanley said in a brief tribute: "So very sad. She was everyone's sweetheart."

Actress Gabrielle Union described the impact on her of Dame Olivia's performance in Grease.

"Grease is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan," she said.

"Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count.

"Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent."

The cast and crew of Grease the musical, currently playing in London's West End also paid tribute to Dame Olivia following Monday night's performance.

"Olivia Newton-John is an icon who has inspired countless young performers across the world, not least our company of Grease in the West End," the statement said.

"We'd like to dedicate this evening's performance and the rest of our run to Olivia's memory and everything she represented."