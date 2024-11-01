Tributes pour in for former Valencia footballer, 28, killed in Spanish flash floods - as up to 400 feared dead

1 November 2024, 11:20 | Updated: 1 November 2024, 11:23

Jose 28
Tributes have poured in for 28-year-old former midfielder Jose Castillejo. Picture: X

By Flaminia Luck

A former Valencia footballer has died in the flash floods which engulfed parts of eastern Spain.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

158 people are confirmed dead following the extreme weather on Tuesday with approximately 250 feared missing.

Tributes have poured in for 28-year-old midfielder Jose Castillejo.

Before retiring in 2020, he left Valencia for Paterna in 2015 before spending stints at Eldense, Bunol, Recambios Colon, Roda, Torre Levante and Villamarxant.

La Liga champions Real Madrid's match against Valencia, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed.

The Spanish Football Federation has postponed all matches in the Valencia region.

In a tweet, the club said: "Valencia mourn the passing of José Castillejo, casualty of the flash floodings

"José Castillejo came up through the @Academia_VCF youth system up to U18 level and played for others teams in the region.

"R.I.P."

Many streets are still blocked by piled-up vehicles and debris, in some cases trapping residents in their homes. Some places still do not have electricity, running water or stable telephone connections.

Residents turned to the media to appeal for help.

"This is a disaster. There are a lot of elderly people who don't have medicine. There are children who don't have food. We don't have milk, we don't have water. We have no access to anything," a resident of Alfafar, one of the most affected towns in south Valencia, told state television station TVE.

"No-one even came to warn us on the first day."

Cars are piled in the street with other debris after flash floods in Valencia
Cars are piled in the street with other debris after flash floods in Valencia. Picture: Getty

So far 158 bodies have been recovered, 155 in Valencia, two in the Castilla La Mancha region and one more in Andalusia, after Spain's deadliest natural disaster in living memory.

The security forces and soldiers are searching for an unknown number of missing people, many feared to still be trapped in wrecked vehicles or flooded garages.

Authorities are repeating over and over, more storms are expected.

The Spanish weather agency issued alerts for strong rains in Tarragona, Catalonia, and part of the Balearic Islands.

Fire crews assess damage as cars and debris in Alfafar municipality of Valencia
Fire crews assess damage as cars and debris in Alfafar municipality of Valencia. Picture: Getty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Holly Newton

Mum of murdered teen Holly Newton says CCTV was like 'horror movie' as ex-boyfriend jailed for murder

Breaking
Logan Macphail has been jailed for life for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Holly Newton

'Jealous' teen stalker jailed for life after stabbing to death 15-year-old ex-girlfriend after she dumped him

Global announces its most extensive coverage for the US election

Global announces its most extensive US election coverage ever

At least two people have died and six injured when a gunman opened fire on Halloween party-goers in Orlando

Two dead and six injured as gunman opens fire in Halloween horror shooting in Orlando

Tube fares are set to rise next year

Misery for Londoners as Starmer orders Sadiq Khan to hike Tube and rail fares next year as part of funding deal

Vanessa Feltz extends her popular LBC Saturday show with new Sunday programme

Vanessa Feltz extends her popular LBC Saturday show with new Sunday programme

The family of Sara Sharif in Heathrow Airport hours before her body was found

CCTV images capture family of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif in airport hours before she was found dead at home

A city in England is looking at banning cyclists from pedestrian areas in the centre

City centre bike ban proposed to stop ‘anti-social’ cyclists - in move to protect pedestrians

David Goldstone in 2016

Labour's new 'Value for Money Tsar' to be paid £50,000 for working one day a week

Exclusive
Feargal Sharkey.

LBC and Feargal Sharkey uncover pollution three times above 'excessive' levels in Britain's rivers

Jennifer Lopez speaks ahead of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign rally

Jennifer Lopez launches scathing tirade against Trump after Puerto Rico labelled ‘floating pile of garbage’ at rally

This year's Budget increased state spending by almost £70 billion per year

Chancellor seeks to calm markets after Budget borrowing spree sparks jitters

Yulia Skripal was poisoned with nerve agent Novichok

Doctor 'gobsmacked' after Yulia Skripal woke up after Novichok poisoning, inquiry hears

Children Screen Time Rockets

Online grooming crimes reach record levels in UK - with more than 7,000 offences recorded over last year

c

Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’ crowned word of the year by Collins dictionary

Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Angela Rayner arrives in Downing Street

Deputy PM Angela Rayner accepted over £3,000 worth of free clothes from Lord Alli

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hundreds gathered in Dublin for a fake Halloween parade

Halloween chaos as hundreds flock to Dublin city centre for fake parade advertised online

Chancellor Presents First Labour Budget To Parliament

As the dust settles on Rachel Reeves’ first Budget – all eyes are on farms and markets, writes Natasha Clark
Donald Trump is suing CBS

Donald Trump sues CBS for $10 billion

Around 8,000 North Korean soldiers have massed on Ukraine's border

Thousands of North Korean troops mass at Ukrainian border and will enter battle 'within days', US warns
Whigfield

Saturday Night singer Whigfield shares shock breast cancer treatment picture as she urges people to get checked
Wrexham, UK. 10th April 2023. Wrexham, UK. 10th Apr, 2023. Wrexham owners, Ryan Reynolds (L) and Rob McElhenney (R) during the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Notts County

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy Wrexham brewery dubbed 'oldest' in UK

Sara Sharif suffered more than 70 injuries before her death.

Sara Sharif was punished because she had a ‘jinn in her’, stepmother claimed

Peter Lynch was jailed for two years.

Grandad, 61, jailed over far-right summer riots died from 'hanging' in prison cell, inquest hears
Desperate hunt for survivors as Spanish death toll passes 158 with mobs and looters striking shops across Valencia

Desperate hunt for survivors as mobs and looters strike shops across Valencia after 'apocalyptic' floods
Private schools have slammed Labour's tax hike.

Private schools to sue over VAT raid on fees

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video
King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News