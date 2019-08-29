Judge Lifts Restrictions And Names Teenager Who Admitted To Killing Ellie Gould

29 August 2019, 16:11

Thomas Griffiths admitted to murdering 17-year-old Ellie Gould at her home in Wiltshire.
Thomas Griffiths admitted to murdering 17-year-old Ellie Gould at her home in Wiltshire.

The teenager pleaded guilty to murder at Bristol Crown Court.

17-year-old Thomas Griffiths has pleaded guilty to the murder of Ellie Gould.

Ellie, a year 12 pupil at Hardenhuish School in Chippenham, was found with stab wounds at her home in Wiltshire and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services on 3 May.

At his trial at Bristol Crown Court, Griffiths was told by Judge Peter Blair that he would be sentenced on 8 November.

Thomas Griffiths will be sentenced on 8 November
Thomas Griffiths will be sentenced on 8 November

The Judge described the murder as an "exceptionally grave crime" and lifted an order banning the naming of Griffiths.

He said that naming the teenager was necessary under the principles of open justice and it was "appropriate, reasonable and proportionate" for him to lift reporting restrictions.

Ms Gould's family previously described her as “a kind, caring young lady with a wonderful, fun personality”.

