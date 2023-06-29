Just Stop Oil protesters covered in milk as they carry out latest road blocking slow march

29 June 2023, 17:58

The protesters were doused in milk
The protesters were doused in milk. Picture: Social media

By StephenRigley

This is the moment a passerby threw milk over a group of Just Stop Oil protesters as they held up traffic during their latest slow marching stunt.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The furious onlooker acted after the eco-activists slow marched through Hammersmith during Thursday evening's London rush-hour.

In a video posted online, a man can be heard muttering to himself before he approaches the group of around six protesters in the road and throws an open bottle of whole milk over them.

The man, in Hammersmith, filmed himself approaching the Just Stop Oil protesters as he muttered: "Having a laugh this lot."

He then declines a leaflet from one of those involved in the protest before asking the activists: "What's going on here?"

He then proceeds to throw the milk across several of those gathered, before pouring the remnants over their heads.

The furious man threw milk over protesters
The furious man threw milk over protesters. Picture: Social media

The man says: "You f***ing wrong'uns" before turning to a young woman and adding: "You f***ing c***."

Earlier two people in a landscape gardening truck swerved and shouted abuse at protesters as they got caught by another protest at a different London location.

Three people have been charged following disruption at Lord's cricket ground when three JSO protesters were arrested after running onto the pitch during day one of the Second Test at the Ashes.

Protesters were covered in the milk during a road-blocking demonstration
Protesters were covered in the milk during a road-blocking demonstration. Picture: Social media

Just Stop Oil has vowed to continue its action until the Government stops providing new fossil fuel licences due to the impact of emissions on global warming. 

It has been holding slow marches since April.

Yesterday, ahead of the second over of the morning session at Lord's, two Just Stop Oil protesters raced onto the pitch and attempted to throw orange paint.

JSO protesters were covered in milk
JSO protesters were covered in milk. Picture: Social media

England wicket keeper Jonny Bairstow was hailed a hero by Rishi Sunak after carried a man off the pitch himself.

The prime minister said: "These Labour backed eco-zealots have disrupted one too many sporting events that Brits around the country look forward to every summer.

"Jonny Bairstow did a heroic job of stepping in to stop the Just Stop Oil intruders from causing further disruption to the cricket and we will ensure the police do the same on the streets of the UK and beyond."

The Met went to at least 10 Just Stop Oil protests across London on Thursday, and said it used their powers to remove them on eight occasions.

They have previously been criticised for not acting quickly.

Superintendent Gerry Parker said: "We will continue to monitor Just Stop Oil for further protests and will act swiftly when their activity escalates or constitutes criminality."

