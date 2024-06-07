Just Stop Oil try to interrupt society wedding of the year attended by royals Prince William and Princess Eugenie

Protesters set off a fire extinguisher at the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson. Picture: JustStopOil/GettyImages

By Flaminia Luck

Just Stop Oil have attempted to disrupt the society wedding of the year, attended by royals such as Prince William and Princess Eugenie.

The campaign group said two of its supporters had used fire extinguishers to project powder paint near the entrance to Chester Cathedral as newlyweds Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson made their way to a Bentley car.

Prince William, who acted as an usher at the high-profile event, was also leaving at the time.

Hugh is a godfather to Prince Harry and Meghan's 5-year-old son, Prince Archie, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son, Prince George, 10.

The Duke of Westminster is also a godson of King Charles and his mother is a godmother to Prince William.

Olivia Henson and Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster leave Chester Cathedral after their wedding. Picture: Alamy

A woman was seen spraying orange powder paint from a fire extinguisher while standing among a crowd of spectators outside the cathedral.

Seconds later, police officers wrestled it from her and escorted her away.

In a statement, the group quoted protester Polly, 73, a care worker from Norfolk, who said: "Weddings are a time of coming together in celebration to make a commitment to the future.

"However, for countless millions around the world there is no future unless we come together to stop oil and gas."

Just Stop Oil protester at wedding of Duke of Westminster

🚨 BREAKING: JUST STOP OIL DISRUPT DUKE OF WESTMINSTER'S WEDDING



Hugh Grosvenor: inherits £10 billion.

Young people: inherit societal collapse.



🔥 Take action with us — https://t.co/7BzUVS0A3x pic.twitter.com/SttUAvIm1M — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 7, 2024

A second protester Sheila, 69, from Bristol, who worked as an NHS nurse for 50 years, was quoted as saying:

"What do we value most? The wealth of billionaires like the Duke of Westminster or the lives of the billions who are being destroyed by the fossil fuel industry?

"Extreme wealth and the climate crisis are both symptoms of a broken system that is not serving most ordinary people."

Prince William was an usher at the event. Picture: Alamy

Thousands of people lined the streets of Chester for the wedding of the Duke of Westminster, where the Prince of Wales acted as an usher.

The crowds waited outside Chester Cathedral from early morning to catch a glimpse of the event.

