'She's better, thanks': Prince William gives update on Kate's health at D-Day anniversary event amid cancer battle

Prince William gave an update on his wife's health at the event. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince William has given an update on Princess Kate’s health as he said she ‘would have loved’ to attend today’s D-Day commemorations.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prince of Wales joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at the D-day commemorations on Wednesday afternoon.

After giving a moving speech to veterans and politicians at the event, William met with members of the public, including a war hero who asked about the Princess of Wales’ health amid her cancer treatment.

In a video shared on social media, William replies: “She is better, thanks. She would've loved to be here today.

He went on to say that he had been speaking with women who worked at Bletchley Park as codebreakers during the war - along with Kate’s grandmother Valerie Middleton.

William continued: “I was reminding everyone how her grandmother served at Bletchley so she had quite a bit in common with some of the ladies here.”

Valerie and her twin sister Mary worked in Hut 16 at Bletchley Park. She worked on the team of codebreakers who helped unlock the German Enigma machine.

However, as William told one of the women who worked there: “My wife’s grandmother did the same sort of thing as you. Catherine only found out at the end of her life.”

Read more: Fighting back tears: King and Queen overcome with emotion as war hero recounts how his ‘dear friend' died on D-Day

Read more: King Charles 'adamant' to attend D-Day anniversary in person as commemorations get under way in UK and France

Prince William gave an update on his wife's health. Picture: Alamy

Valerie had been sworn to secrecy so was never able to reveal her role until she died, Kate previously said.

It comes after Queen Camilla was pictured fighting back tears at the ceremony on Wednesday as a war hero recounted the horror of losing his best friend on the beaches of Normandy.

Camilla welled up as Royal Navy serviceman Eric Bateman delivered an emotional speech about landing on Utah beach.

Mr Bateman described how his ‘dear friend’ Eric was killed during the allied invasion. He told the crowd: “So many men and women, including my dear friend Fred, joined up with me but unfortunately never made it.”

His comments left Camilla visibly overcome with Charles also dabbing his eyes.

Camilla was visibly overcome with emotion. Picture: Getty

King Charles honoured the heroes of D-Day in his first public speech since being diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking at the commemorative event in Portsmouth, the King called on everyone to "remember, cherish and honour those who served" on D-Day and to "live up to the freedom they died for by balancing rights with civic responsibilities to our country".

"We are all eternally in their debt," he said.

The Red Arrows perform a fly-past during the UK's national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: Alamy

Charles and Camilla were introduced on stage by host Dame Helen Mirren to a standing ovation and applause from the crowd.

Delivering his speech, Charles said: "The stories of courage, resilience and solidarity which you have heard today and throughout our lives cannot fail to move us, to inspire us and to remind us of what we owe to that great wartime generation, now tragically dwindling to so few.

"It is our privilege to hear that testimony, but our role is not purely passive.

"It is our duty to ensure that we and future generations do not forget their service and their sacrifice in replacing tyranny with freedom."

"The stories of courage, resilience and solidarity which we have heard today, and throughout our lives, cannot fail to move us, to inspire us, and to remind us of what we owe to that great wartime generation."



A speech by The King to mark #DDay80 in Portsmouth. Click to read. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 5, 2024

Read more: King Charles 'adamant' to attend D-Day anniversary in person as commemorations get under way in UK and France

He concluded saying: "While it was the frontline troops who faced the greatest personal dangers, the privations and sacrifices of war were endured by so many more.

"The Allied victory was a truly collective effort, born of the fortitude and hard work of those who remained on the Home Front, toiling in factories, under our land in the mines, out in the fields, or working in secret - men and women alike.

"Their collective industry, ingenuity and commitment helped our soldiers, sailors and airmen to prevail."

Charles and Camilla on stage. Picture: Alamy

It comes after it was revealed that the King was 'adamant' that he would attend commemorations as it is the last milestone that D-Day veterans will be able to witness themselves.

He was also joined at the event by Prince William, marking 80 years since the largest seaborne invasion in history that saw thousands of soldiers killed.

William said: "We will always remember those who served and those who waved them off."

The Normandy landings on June 6, 1944, went on to lay down the foundations for the Allied victory.

Read More: LIVE: King Charles to join veterans at D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations

Read More: Last of D-Day veterans in France to mark 80th anniversary of Normandy landings and pay tribute to fallen friends

Rishi Sunak was also among those in attendance, alongside a slew of dignitaries and veterans who fought on the beaches in 1944.

Reading an address by Field Marshal Montgomery, which was delivered to the troops ahead of the D-Day landings, Mr Sunak said: "The time has come to deal the enemy a terrific blow in Western Europe. The blow will be struck by the combined sea, land and air forces of the Allies together constituting one great allied team, under the supreme command of General Eisenhower."

He continued: "To us is given the honour of striking a blow for freedom which will live in history; and in the better days that lie ahead men will speak with pride of our doings. We have a great and a righteous cause."

Prince William speaking during a commemorative event for the 80th anniversary. Picture: Alamy

It came after Charles and Camilla hosted four D-Day veterans at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, hearing moving personal stories and seeing their poignant keepsakes.

Football boots carried on the straps of a military backpack, dog tags still bearing blood, and photos of a much cherished wife were among the mementoes shared with Charles and Camilla.

Charles, in turn, read aloud from his grandfather's handwritten diary, recounting George VI's D-Day entry about the breaking news of the "successful landings" in June 1944.

Meanwhile, dozens of other Second World War veterans, including former D-Day soldiers, once again made the journey from Portsmouth to Normandy, retracing their steps 80 years later.

Veterans John Life, and Donald Jones return to Sword Beach in Normandy, France, where they landed on D-Day. Picture: Alamy

On Wednesday afternoon, tributes will move to the beaches of Normandy, where hundreds of allied defence personnel will parachute into a historic D-Day drop zone to commemorate the airborne invasion of 80 years ago.

Anne, the Princess Royal, will join British and Canadian military veterans across the English Channel in Normandy.

In her role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regina Rifles, a Canadian military unit, the King's sister, joined by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will unveil a statute of a rifleman from the regiment and later attend a reception with former soldiers.

Nicknamed "The Johns", the unit was one of the first infantry regiments to storm Juno Beach 80 years ago with other Canadian forces.

Later, Anne and Sir Tim will join Normandy veterans and French representatives at a Royal British Legion service of commemoration at Bayeux War Cemetery, where the princess will lay a wreath at the Cross of Sacrifice.

Normandy veterans (left to right) Alec Penstone, 98, Gilbert Clarke, 98, Richard Aldred, 99, Henry Rice, 98, Donald Howkins, 103, Mervyn Kersh, 98, Stan Ford, 98, Ken Hay, 98, and John Dennett, 99. Picture: Alamy

The Bayeux War Cemetery is France's largest Commonwealth cemetery of the Second World War and is the final resting place of more than 4,000 military casualties. The site is run by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, an organisation the princess supports as president.

During her day in Normandy, Anne will attend the annual service of remembrance at Bayeux Cathedral where she will read a lesson and take part in a procession, led by pipers from France, Germany and the UK.

It will return the royal to the military cemetery for a vigil where she will lay a posy at the Grave of the Unknown Soldier and give a speech on behalf of the nation.

The day will also see hundreds of Armed Forces service personnel take part in a parachute drop into a historic D-Day zone to pay tribute to the contribution of airborne forces 80 years ago.

Paratroopers from the UK, Canada, Belgium and the US will take part in the commemorations near Sannerville, followed by a display by the British Army's Red Devils.