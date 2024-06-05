'She's better, thanks': Prince William gives update on Kate's health at D-Day anniversary event amid cancer battle

5 June 2024, 17:58

Prince William gave an update on his wife's health at the event.
Prince William gave an update on his wife's health at the event. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince William has given an update on Princess Kate’s health as he said she ‘would have loved’ to attend today’s D-Day commemorations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prince of Wales joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at the D-day commemorations on Wednesday afternoon.

After giving a moving speech to veterans and politicians at the event, William met with members of the public, including a war hero who asked about the Princess of Wales’ health amid her cancer treatment.

In a video shared on social media, William replies: “She is better, thanks. She would've loved to be here today.

He went on to say that he had been speaking with women who worked at Bletchley Park as codebreakers during the war - along with Kate’s grandmother Valerie Middleton.

William continued: “I was reminding everyone how her grandmother served at Bletchley so she had quite a bit in common with some of the ladies here.”

Valerie and her twin sister Mary worked in Hut 16 at Bletchley Park. She worked on the team of codebreakers who helped unlock the German Enigma machine.

However, as William told one of the women who worked there: “My wife’s grandmother did the same sort of thing as you. Catherine only found out at the end of her life.”

Read more: Fighting back tears: King and Queen overcome with emotion as war hero recounts how his ‘dear friend' died on D-Day

Read more: King Charles 'adamant' to attend D-Day anniversary in person as commemorations get under way in UK and France

Prince William gave an update on his wife's health.
Prince William gave an update on his wife's health. Picture: Alamy

Valerie had been sworn to secrecy so was never able to reveal her role until she died, Kate previously said.

It comes after Queen Camilla was pictured fighting back tears at the ceremony on Wednesday as a war hero recounted the horror of losing his best friend on the beaches of Normandy.

Camilla welled up as Royal Navy serviceman Eric Bateman delivered an emotional speech about landing on Utah beach.

Mr Bateman described how his ‘dear friend’ Eric was killed during the allied invasion. He told the crowd: “So many men and women, including my dear friend Fred, joined up with me but unfortunately never made it.”

His comments left Camilla visibly overcome with Charles also dabbing his eyes.

Camilla was visibly overcome with emotion
Camilla was visibly overcome with emotion. Picture: Getty

King Charles honoured the heroes of D-Day in his first public speech since being diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking at the commemorative event in Portsmouth, the King called on everyone to "remember, cherish and honour those who served" on D-Day and to "live up to the freedom they died for by balancing rights with civic responsibilities to our country".

"We are all eternally in their debt," he said.

The Red Arrows perform a fly-past during the UK's national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day
The Red Arrows perform a fly-past during the UK's national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: Alamy

Charles and Camilla were introduced on stage by host Dame Helen Mirren to a standing ovation and applause from the crowd.

Delivering his speech, Charles said: "The stories of courage, resilience and solidarity which you have heard today and throughout our lives cannot fail to move us, to inspire us and to remind us of what we owe to that great wartime generation, now tragically dwindling to so few.

"It is our privilege to hear that testimony, but our role is not purely passive.

"It is our duty to ensure that we and future generations do not forget their service and their sacrifice in replacing tyranny with freedom."

Read more: King Charles 'adamant' to attend D-Day anniversary in person as commemorations get under way in UK and France

He concluded saying: "While it was the frontline troops who faced the greatest personal dangers, the privations and sacrifices of war were endured by so many more.

"The Allied victory was a truly collective effort, born of the fortitude and hard work of those who remained on the Home Front, toiling in factories, under our land in the mines, out in the fields, or working in secret - men and women alike.

"Their collective industry, ingenuity and commitment helped our soldiers, sailors and airmen to prevail."

Charles and Camilla on stage
Charles and Camilla on stage. Picture: Alamy

It comes after it was revealed that the King was 'adamant' that he would attend commemorations as it is the last milestone that D-Day veterans will be able to witness themselves.

He was also joined at the event by Prince William, marking 80 years since the largest seaborne invasion in history that saw thousands of soldiers killed.

William said: "We will always remember those who served and those who waved them off."

The Normandy landings on June 6, 1944, went on to lay down the foundations for the Allied victory.

Read More: LIVE: King Charles to join veterans at D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations

Read More: Last of D-Day veterans in France to mark 80th anniversary of Normandy landings and pay tribute to fallen friends

Rishi Sunak was also among those in attendance, alongside a slew of dignitaries and veterans who fought on the beaches in 1944.

Reading an address by Field Marshal Montgomery, which was delivered to the troops ahead of the D-Day landings, Mr Sunak said: "The time has come to deal the enemy a terrific blow in Western Europe. The blow will be struck by the combined sea, land and air forces of the Allies together constituting one great allied team, under the supreme command of General Eisenhower."

He continued: "To us is given the honour of striking a blow for freedom which will live in history; and in the better days that lie ahead men will speak with pride of our doings. We have a great and a righteous cause."

Prince William speaking during a commemorative event for the 80th anniversary
Prince William speaking during a commemorative event for the 80th anniversary. Picture: Alamy

It came after Charles and Camilla hosted four D-Day veterans at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, hearing moving personal stories and seeing their poignant keepsakes.

Football boots carried on the straps of a military backpack, dog tags still bearing blood, and photos of a much cherished wife were among the mementoes shared with Charles and Camilla.

Charles, in turn, read aloud from his grandfather's handwritten diary, recounting George VI's D-Day entry about the breaking news of the "successful landings" in June 1944.

Meanwhile, dozens of other Second World War veterans, including former D-Day soldiers, once again made the journey from Portsmouth to Normandy, retracing their steps 80 years later.

Veterans John Life, and Donald Jones return to Sword Beach in Normandy, France, where they landed on D-Day
Veterans John Life, and Donald Jones return to Sword Beach in Normandy, France, where they landed on D-Day. Picture: Alamy

On Wednesday afternoon, tributes will move to the beaches of Normandy, where hundreds of allied defence personnel will parachute into a historic D-Day drop zone to commemorate the airborne invasion of 80 years ago.

Anne, the Princess Royal, will join British and Canadian military veterans across the English Channel in Normandy.

In her role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regina Rifles, a Canadian military unit, the King's sister, joined by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will unveil a statute of a rifleman from the regiment and later attend a reception with former soldiers.

Nicknamed "The Johns", the unit was one of the first infantry regiments to storm Juno Beach 80 years ago with other Canadian forces.

Later, Anne and Sir Tim will join Normandy veterans and French representatives at a Royal British Legion service of commemoration at Bayeux War Cemetery, where the princess will lay a wreath at the Cross of Sacrifice.

Normandy veterans (left to right) Alec Penstone, 98, Gilbert Clarke, 98, Richard Aldred, 99, Henry Rice, 98, Donald Howkins, 103, Mervyn Kersh, 98, Stan Ford, 98, Ken Hay, 98, and John Dennett, 99.
Normandy veterans (left to right) Alec Penstone, 98, Gilbert Clarke, 98, Richard Aldred, 99, Henry Rice, 98, Donald Howkins, 103, Mervyn Kersh, 98, Stan Ford, 98, Ken Hay, 98, and John Dennett, 99. Picture: Alamy

The Bayeux War Cemetery is France's largest Commonwealth cemetery of the Second World War and is the final resting place of more than 4,000 military casualties. The site is run by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, an organisation the princess supports as president.

During her day in Normandy, Anne will attend the annual service of remembrance at Bayeux Cathedral where she will read a lesson and take part in a procession, led by pipers from France, Germany and the UK.

It will return the royal to the military cemetery for a vigil where she will lay a posy at the Grave of the Unknown Soldier and give a speech on behalf of the nation.

The day will also see hundreds of Armed Forces service personnel take part in a parachute drop into a historic D-Day zone to pay tribute to the contribution of airborne forces 80 years ago.

Paratroopers from the UK, Canada, Belgium and the US will take part in the commemorations near Sannerville, followed by a display by the British Army's Red Devils.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

U.S. Raises Air Security Alert To Red For The First Time

Passengers face summer holiday misery as some UK airports won't be able to scrap 100ml liquid rule until next year

Russia Putin

Putin warns Germany over use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike Russia

Cherrie Mahan went missing in 1985

Mystery as woman comes forward claiming to be girl who disappeared from in front of her own home in 1985

Exclusive
Princess Anne with D-Day veterans

Princess Anne smiles and laughs with D-Day veterans in emotional return to Normandy ahead of 80th anniversary

The fire broke out in Dalston Lane in east London

100 firefighters rush to huge blaze in block of flats in east London, as people urged to stay away

Vaughan Gething has lost a confidence vote

Welsh First Minister emotional as he loses confidence vote

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine uses US weapons to strike inside Russia, western official says

Ebay

EBay to drop American Express over ‘unacceptably high fees’

Slovakia Prime Minister

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico posts speech online after shooting

Climate warning

UN secretary-general calls for ‘windfall’ tax on profits of fossil fuel companies

Ukrainian forces launch a rocket on a Russian position

Ukraine launches air strikes within Russia using US weapons

Thousands evacuated in central London after suspected gas leak

Thousands evacuated in central London after suspected gas leak

Israel Palestinians

Nationalists march in Palestinian area of Jerusalem chanting ‘Death to Arabs’

Boeing Astronaut Launch

Boeing launches Nasa astronauts for the first time after years of delays

Lebanese soldiers

Syrian gunman attacks US embassy near Beirut

Albania Italy Meloni

Italy’s prime minister visits Albania as plan to hold migrants nears start

Latest News

See more Latest News

Keir Starmer has said the Prime Minister 'breached ministerial code' when he accused Labour of plotting to hike taxes by £2,000.

Rishi Sunak ‘breached ministerial code’ over Labour tax hike claim in leaders’ debate, Keir Starmer tells LBC
Jean Daniel Pession, 28, and Elisa Arlian, 26, fell in a "tragic mountain accident" in Italy, local media reported

World Cup skier and girlfriend found dead after falling 2,300ft from Italian mountain peak

An illustration depicting Tsub that explorers plan to use

Inside the new $20m submersible heading for the Titanic wreck - one year after Oceangate disaster
Mr Farage announced his plans to stand in the seat on Monday

Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage charged with assault and criminal damage

Alec Baldwin announces new family reality tv show as he prepares to go on trial over Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin announces new family reality tv show amid preparations for Rust shooting trial
German police found an email account linking Christian Brueckner to the Madeleine McCann case, a court has heard.

German police found ‘murder’ email account linking Christian Brueckner to Madeleine McCann disappearance
Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
PC Smith, who is trained in tactical pursuit & containment (TPAC), took the decision to make contact with the e-bike.

Moment officer rams phone thief off e-bike after 24 phones stolen in London in just one hour
Hunter Biden

Cross-examination of FBI agent continues in Hunter Biden’s gun trial

A march in Jerusalem

Tensions over Israeli nationalist march through Palestinian area of Jerusalem

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen were overcome with emotion during speeches marking the D-Day anniversary

Fighting back tears: King and Queen overcome with emotion as war hero recounts how his ‘dear friend' died on D-Day
Sarah Ferguson has spoken for the first time about King Charles and Prince Andrew's feud over Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on the ongoing feud between King Charles and Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge
King Charles spoke of being "eternally in debt" of those involved in the allied D-Day landings

READ IN FULL: King Charles' moving speech at 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit