LIVE: King Charles to join veterans at D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations

Two days of D-Day commemorations begin today. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The King, Queen and Prince of Wales will join veterans at a commemorative event in Portsmouth as two days of major events begin in the UK and France to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The Normandy landings were the largest seaborne invasion in history, with the 1944 battle laying the foundation for an Allied victory in World War II.

Troops from the UK, the USA, Canada, and France attacked German forces on the beaches at Normandy in northern France on June 6, 1944.

Over two days, the King, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a slew of other dignitaries, and those who fought on the beaches in 1944 will come together to remember the battle that became the turning point towards an Allied victory.

