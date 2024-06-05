Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Live
LIVE: King Charles to join veterans at D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations
5 June 2024, 08:13
The King, Queen and Prince of Wales will join veterans at a commemorative event in Portsmouth as two days of major events begin in the UK and France to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The Normandy landings were the largest seaborne invasion in history, with the 1944 battle laying the foundation for an Allied victory in World War II.
Troops from the UK, the USA, Canada, and France attacked German forces on the beaches at Normandy in northern France on June 6, 1944.
Over two days, the King, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a slew of other dignitaries, and those who fought on the beaches in 1944 will come together to remember the battle that became the turning point towards an Allied victory.
Follow the latest on all the events in our live blog
D-Day anniversary in pictures
What's happening today and tomorrow?
TODAY
- King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William will attend a ceremony in Portsmouth
- Rishi Sunak to lead commemoration event on Southsea Common
- Princess Anne will unveil a statue in Normandy recalling the Canadian contribution to D-Day before attending a remembrance service in Bayeux Cathedral
TOMORROW
- The King and Queen will travel to France for an event at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer
- Prince William will attend a ceremony at Omaha Beach, Saint Laurent sur Mer, which is expected to include 25 heads of state, including US President Joe Biden
- Royal British Legion will host a service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire
Major events begin in UK and France to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day
The King, Queen and Prince of Wales will join veterans at a commemorative event in Portsmouth as major events begin in the UK and France to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
The Normandy landings were the largest seaborne invasion in history, with the 1944 battle laying the foundation for an Allied victory.
Troops from the UK, the USA, Canada, and France attacked German forces on the beaches at Normandy in northern France on June 6, 1944.
Allied troops departed from Portsmouth on June 5, so the UK and French governments will host memorial events at both ports to commemorate the D-Day landings.
Over the course of two days, the King, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a slew of other dignitaries, and-most importantly-those who fought on the beaches in 1944 will come together to remember the battle that became the turning point towards an Allied victory.