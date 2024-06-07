Rivals take advantage of PM's Disaster Day

Rishi Sunak left D-Day anniversary activities early. Picture: Getty

By LBC

Riahi Sunak's self-admitted 'significant mistake' is a gift to the other parties looking for voters' attention.

Keir Starmer attends the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: Getty

Here's how the parties have responded:

Labour leader Keir Starmer told reporters he "was surprised" by Rishi Sunak's decision to leave early and there was "nowhere" else he was going to be.

BREAKING: Sir Keir Starmer has reacted to Rishi Sunak's apology for leaving the D-Day ceremony early



More on this: https://t.co/eb4euWREfe



— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 7, 2024

Shadow Housing Minister Matthew Pennycock told LBC's Nick Ferrari it "was an embarrassing and shameful dereliction of duty."

The Liberal Democrats also attacked Mr Sunak for his D-Day veterans snub

A dereliction of duty. pic.twitter.com/jx7IIgR7gN — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) June 7, 2024

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said Mr Sunak’s actions had brought “shame” to the office of Prime Minister “and let down our country."

The SNP First Minister called it a 'foolish decision."

"It's becoming ever more clear that it's all over for the Conservative Party," says First Minister of Scotland John Swinney.



He continued to criticise Rishi Sunak's "foolish decision" to leave the D-Day commemorations early.https://t.co/5Pb9lNvhRc



— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 7, 2024

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also panned the Prime Minister's actions.

In a video on X, he said it was an 'insult to America' for the Prime Minister to miss out on commemorating those who landed on Omaha Beach.

Rishi Sunak doesn’t think D-Day is important. pic.twitter.com/AhNdCMHWb4 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 7, 2024

Alba Party leader Alex Salmond has also responded:

The @AlbaParty leader @AlexSalmond has branded Douglas Ross and Rishi Sunak “Dick Dastardly and Muttley’.



He tells me it's after what's happened with David Duguid and with the PM's early D-Day events departure…@LBC | @LBCNews pic.twitter.com/R4NO8YpZJj — Alan Zycinski (@AlanJZycinski) June 7, 2024

Rishi Sunak has since apologised but has also insisted he “stuck to the itinerary” that had been laid out for him for D-Day.