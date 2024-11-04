Kamala Harris moves key rally over Secret Service safety concerns as White House race enters final 24 hours

4 November 2024, 07:13

Kamala Harris moves key rally over Secret Service safety concerns as White House race enters final 24 hours
Kamala Harris moves key rally over Secret Service safety concerns as White House race enters final 24 hours. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Kamala Harris has been forced to move the location of a key rally after safety concerns were flagged by the Secret Service.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The event, which was set to take place at Point State Park, Pittsburgh, on Monday, will now instead be held at the Heinz History Center.

It comes as security services flagged the location as "unsafe" according to reports, with the rally set to kick off at 5pm EST.

In July, Trump suffered a near miss when a bullet grazed his ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The gunshot was fired by 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot at the nominee while he addressed a crowd at the outdoor event.

Monday will now see the Vice-president hold the major rally on the eve of the election, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - a key swing state that could dictate the election result.

Democratic presidential nominee and United States Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech during a campaign rally held in East Lansing, Michigan, on November 3, 2024. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )
Democratic presidential nominee and United States Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech during a campaign rally held in East Lansing, Michigan, on November 3, 2024. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images ). Picture: Alamy

The event will see pop singer Katy Perry perform, before Ms Harris is expected to travel across the state to attend a second rally in the city of Philadelphia.

It follows key polling figures released on Sunday which show Kamala Harris leading Donald Trump in the key state of Iowa.

Although provisional, the polling figures indicate a 47% to 44% victory for the Democrats in the state - a location that the Republicans won in both 2020 and 2016.

Read more: Kamala Harris makes surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live

Read more: Harris and Trump make closing pitches with two days to election

It comes as a senior FCC Commissioner claimed the Vice President’s recent appearance on hit US show SNL violated the ‘equal time’ rule that governs political broadcasting.

Brendan Carr, the senior Republican on the Federal Communications Commission, said Kamala Harris’ surprise appearance on the show was a “clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC's Equal Time rule.”

The rule is designed to ensure that opposing candidates get the same or comparable air time.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

RSPB mutiny after veteran manager sacked over unfounded claims he treated Syrian refugee colleague 'like a slave'

RSPB mutiny after veteran manager sacked over unfounded claims he treated Syrian refugee colleague 'like a slave'

Third racoon recovered following animals' mass escape from Isle of Wight zoo

'Check your gardens!': Third racoon recovered following mass animal escape from Isle of Wight zoo

Kamala Harris (R) and actress Maya Rudolph (L) on Saturday Night Live

FCC regulator claims Kamala Harris surprise SNL appearance violates ‘equal time’ rule

Starmer to double Border Force funding as PM unveils fast-tracked justice for people smugglers akin to summer riots

Starmer to double Border Force funding as PM unveils fast-tracked justice for people smugglers akin to summer riots

Elon musk reacted as Peanut the squirrel was euthanised

Elon Musk fuming as internet sensation Peanut the Squirrel euthanised

Former President Trump and Vice President Harris make final pitches

Harris and Trump make closing pitches with two days to election

Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge appears to be in disrepair as the disgraced duke had his allowance cut off by The King.

Prince Andrew's Windsor lodge in 'dire state' as disgraced royal loses £1m allowance

Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek has revealed he has been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Hollywood star James van der Beek diagnosed with bowel cancer but says he is 'feeling good'

Rebecca Harris has been appointed Conservative chief whip, according to her predecessor Stuart Andrew.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch appoints Rebecca Harris as chief whip in first appointment since win

Headquarters building of the Greater Manchester Police Force at Moston Vale, North Manchester, England.

Police officer arrested after car crash that left man, 42, fighting for life in Rochdale

Harris is projected to win Iowa over former President Trump.

Iowa poll bombshell predicts Harris victory in blow to Trump campaign days before election

The Israeli military has said it carried out its first ground operation into Syria - as it announced it had captured a man who has links to Iran (stock images)

IDF confirms first ground operation into Syria of war - and says it has seized a man 'with links to Iran'

Iranian authorities have arrested a woman who was filmed stripping down to her underwear to protest harassment by the regime's morality police.

Iran arrests woman who stripped to underwear to protest morality police harassed over 'improper hijab'

Police have launched an appeal to find missing artist Sarah Cunningham after she vanished in the early hours of Saturday in Camden.

Police launch appeal after artist Sarah Cunningham vanished at 3am on Saturday morning in Camden

A man has been arrested after an alleged rape in the grounds of Hereford Cathedral in the early hours of Sunday.

Man arrested after woman allegedly raped in grounds of Hereford Cathedral in early hours

A 10-year-old girl who was mauled to death by her family's dog had a 'close, loving relationship' with the pet that killed her, police have said.

Schoolgirl, 10, mauled to death by dog in North Yorkshire had 'close, loving relationship' with killer pet

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liam Payne's funeral is set to take place next week according to reports - after the singer plunged to his death from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month.

Liam Payne funeral details 'revealed' after former One Direction star plunged to death in Buenos Aires
Three men are in an unknown condition in hospital after a triple stabbing in Eltham, south-east London on Sunday afternoon.

Three hospitalised after triple stabbing in Eltham as police hunt for suspects

A new allegation of 'non-recent' sexual assault allegation has been made against former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond who died last month.

New Alex Salmond sexual assault report received by police after former First Minister died last month
King Felipe

King of Spain and Queen Letizia pelted with mud as angry crowds heckle royals during visit to flash flooded Valencia
Forensic teams set up two tents at the scene in Cowgate

Man, 74, dies in 'tragic incident' in Edinburgh city centre after being struck by bus

Police Cordon, Exeter, Devon

Boy, 15, charged with murder following fatal stabbing of teenager

r

Chancellor Rachel Reeves admits she was wrong to say she wouldn't have to raise taxes before election
Protest to Defend the Winter Fuel Payment in London

Labour's biggest union backer bringing legal challenge against government over winter fuel payment cuts
Devon and Cornwall police

Teenager killed and six injured after cars collide in horror crash in Cornwall - with 18-year-old driver arrested
ib

'Devious, violent drug addict' who lied about identity jailed for killing 'much loved member of the community'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Scale of King Charles' earnings exposed as royals rake in 'millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS and military

Royal earnings exposed as King 'makes millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS, military and state schools
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News