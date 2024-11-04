Kamala Harris moves key rally over Secret Service safety concerns as White House race enters final 24 hours

By Danielle de Wolfe

Kamala Harris has been forced to move the location of a key rally after safety concerns were flagged by the Secret Service.

The event, which was set to take place at Point State Park, Pittsburgh, on Monday, will now instead be held at the Heinz History Center.

It comes as security services flagged the location as "unsafe" according to reports, with the rally set to kick off at 5pm EST.

In July, Trump suffered a near miss when a bullet grazed his ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The gunshot was fired by 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot at the nominee while he addressed a crowd at the outdoor event.

Monday will now see the Vice-president hold the major rally on the eve of the election, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - a key swing state that could dictate the election result.

Democratic presidential nominee and United States Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech during a campaign rally held in East Lansing, Michigan, on November 3, 2024. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images ). Picture: Alamy

The event will see pop singer Katy Perry perform, before Ms Harris is expected to travel across the state to attend a second rally in the city of Philadelphia.

It follows key polling figures released on Sunday which show Kamala Harris leading Donald Trump in the key state of Iowa.

Although provisional, the polling figures indicate a 47% to 44% victory for the Democrats in the state - a location that the Republicans won in both 2020 and 2016.

It comes as a senior FCC Commissioner claimed the Vice President’s recent appearance on hit US show SNL violated the ‘equal time’ rule that governs political broadcasting.

Brendan Carr, the senior Republican on the Federal Communications Commission, said Kamala Harris’ surprise appearance on the show was a “clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC's Equal Time rule.”

The rule is designed to ensure that opposing candidates get the same or comparable air time.