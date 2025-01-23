Man jailed after being caught with loaded AK-47 assault rifle and 30 rounds of ammunition

Kane Clarke was found in possession of a Soviet-era style AK-47 assault rife and ammunition. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Flaminia Luck

A man who was found in possession of a loaded AK-47 assault rifle and 30 rounds of live ammunition has been jailed.

Officers made the discovery in the cellar of Kane Clarke’s home in the Hyde Park area of Leeds last year.

They searched the address on Kelsall Road on November 20 following his arrest on suspicion of unrelated offences.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old was sentenced to five years in prison.

West Yorkshire Police said the AK-47 is a military assault rifle - originally developed in the Soviet Union - and is capable of firing fully automatic at a rate of 600 rounds per minute and has an effective range of 350 metres.

The AK-47 assault rifle was discovered in Clarke's cellar. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Clarke gave no replies when interviewed about the weapon and was charged with possession of a prohibited automatic weapon and possession of 30 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition.

He pleaded guilty to both offences when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court on December 19.

His basis of plea was that he was holding the weapon for others who he was not prepared to give details about.

Kane Clarke has been jailed for five years. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

'Deadly purpose'

Detective Inspector John Graham, who heads the team, said: “This is a military grade weapon designed for the battlefield and is something that can have only one deadly purpose in the hands of criminals.

“It is extremely rare for firearms of this type to be found in circulation and thankfully this one has now been taken off the streets.

“We hope the significant prison term that he has received will provide some reassurance to the community and remind those who involve themselves in this type of crime of the penalties they can expect.”

He was caught with 30 rounds of live ammunition. Picture: West Yorkshire Police